Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What to Know About Estate Planning

Sylvester Knox discusses what you should know about estate planning.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Estate planning is an important part of life that you should not take lightly. If you don’t have a plan in place for what will happen to your assets when they are passed on, then the state might decide how they are distributed. This can lead to family members fighting over who gets what and creates unnecessary stress during difficult times. The following five tips from our estate planning attorney will help ensure that you have peace of mind knowing your wishes were followed, so your family doesn’t have to fight about it.

Make a Will

A will is one of the most important documents that you can have. This document allows you to choose who gets your assets, how they are distributed, and what happens if there’s no clear-cut heir. The state won’t decide for your family, so it’s worth taking care of early on in life. Even young people should have a will.

Creating this document is the first step to peace of mind. You can find an experienced estate planning attorney, like one from The Jund Law Firm PLLC, online who can help you through each step and answer your questions about what it means for your family’s future. Hiring an attorney ensures that everything in the will is legally binding and that your wishes are properly communicated to the legal system.

Hire Someone to Make Your Life Easier

It can be overwhelming trying to manage your estate and make sure everything goes according to plan. Many documents need signed, filed away, updated or changed when you have children depending on what is in the will. One way to simplify this process is by hiring someone who specializes in making this process easier for you, like an estate planning attorney.

In addition to making the legal side of things simpler, hiring a specialist can help reduce family fighting about your assets when you are gone because they will ensure that everything is distributed according to your wishes–not somebody else’s agenda. Having peace of mind knowing that your loved ones won’t be fighting about your belongings when you’re gone is priceless.

Make a Trust

A trust is different from a will because it’s designed to distribute assets after you have passed away. It can also help manage your estate while you are alive by allowing someone else to easily access the funds and make payments on your behalf when necessary, which could be helpful if, for example, somebody has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Trust is one of the most popular estate planning tools because it can be customized to fit your needs. It’s a great way to manage assets and keep them safe from creditors or lawsuits while still making sure they are distributed according to your wishes under the right circumstances. If you want more control over how everything plays out after you have passed, trust is the way to go.

    Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

    Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

    Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

    Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

    As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

    Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What is an estate plan?

    by Ada Davis
    Community//

    Why Successful CEOs Have an Estate Plan?

    by Mike Johnson
    Community//

    “Just keep going.” With Charlie Katz & Alex Hargrove

    by Charlie Katz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.