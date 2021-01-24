What To Know About Coronavirus – Wearing a Mask is Compulsory

With the massive outbreak of Coronavirus, raising awareness with regards to all of the essential details has become greatly relevant. Not saying that this topic does not already receive an overwhelming amount of coverage through traditional media, as well as online outlets and news channels, but when there is an overload of information, it may start to get a little complicated to filter out baseless, disparaged and untrustworthy data. If you happen to be an aspiring writer and you wish to help as many people as possible by providing well-researched, credible and supported pieces of information, there are a couple of important details to keep in mind. Let’s find out what these are and why you need to take them into account!

Refrain from Subjectivity

When the topic of your interest is the literal matter of life and death, it is probably a good idea to avoid making opinionated claims. People want to hear facts, they need the statistics, and nobody frankly cares to read what your personal sentiments are with regards to the pandemic, a particular government regulation or whatever it is that you are covering in your article or blog. On top of that, remaining as much as possible within the boundaries of objectivity is one of the most blatant signs of being a professional, trustworthy writer. Hence, if you do not wish for your credibility to plummet to the ground, abide by the appropriate rules and keep your private outlooks, well, privately.

Connect With the Reliable Publishers

This next tip in the list is a bit tricky. Obviously, when you create any type of written content, especially about the theme as essential as Coronavirus, you want to get your voice heard. How does one do it and is there a way you can check the reputability of your potential publisher? Fortunately, and most definitely, yes. One of the well-tested ways to know if the website or a company is in fact legit is to thoroughly look at their contact page. Do they provide verifiable information? Do they respond to your email and clearly outline the working conditions? You should get answers to all of these questions before submitting your piece.

References Matter

Assuming you have not skipped the academic writing classes in the university, it should be the unspoken rule to give credit to the original authors, always. Why is this detail especially relevant in terms of writing the virus-related articles? If you go back to the first advice, you will find the answer there. This is, more than anything, an issue connected to human health. If you do not have appropriate education in this field, but you still want to provide trustworthy information, you will inevitably have to cite the sources that you have not written. Even if your goal is to analyze more economic or biosocial outcomes of the pandemic, you still need to adhere to this rule. Featuring well-supported research in your written work will enhance your credibility like nothing else can. And for these, you should always provide fitting references.