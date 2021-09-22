Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What to Know About Community Advantage Loans

Jimmy Lustig discusses what you should know about community advantage loans.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Small Business Administration SBA established an initiative targeted at small businesses through a community Advantage loan program. The Community advantage loan program aims at elevating underserved communities through the provision of traditional loans. Community Advantage loans are unique in their administration and management. They partner with other credit lenders who identify businesses to finance. Upon offering credit, they will go the extra mile in providing technical and management assistance to successful entrepreneurs.

Any entrepreneur looking into applying for a community advantage loan needs first to understand the qualification process and how beneficial this credit facility is when it comes to business expansion.

Small Business administration, community advantage loans work pretty closely with lenders who are mission-focused on working and improving the communities they serve. Some of the lenders that get committed to this mission include certified development companies, microloan program intermediaries. And institutions such as non-regulated community development institutions. These institutions must all get certified by the United States Department of the treasury.

For a business to qualify for any community advantage loan, such aspiring companies must fulfill specific criteria. The following are some of the requirements that community development institutions look for in underserved community business applications.

Any business applying for this type of credit facility must prove to have 50 percent and above of its labor force from low to moderate-income communities. Consequently, their companies should get located in areas designated as empowerment zones or Small Business 

Administration hub zones. Similarly, businesses placed in rural areas or opportunity zones also qualify for this program.

If your business is a startup that has not seen its second birthday, qualify for community advantage loans. Finally, veterans who opt to operate a business are offered priority in community advantage loans when applying.

Community Advantage loans program through Small Business administration is committed to ensuring that this business they finance scale-up. They have partnered with other like-minded partners to provide and offer technical assistance to this individual in matters management and finance.

Community Advantage loans have a maximum loan limit capped at approximately $250,000 and an interest rate that Small Business Administration has already set at 6 percent. The credit facility provided by the Community Advantage program usually covers issues with capital or equipment purchase, with a repayment period ranging from 10 years to 25 years depending on the type of credit facility forwarded to the business.

Jimmy Lustig, James Lustig is the founder and CEO at United Capital Management.

Jimmy Lustig is a non-practicing CPA and currently works managing his family’s private equity investment portfolio. A seasoned business leader, he has executive experience at a number of companies. He has shown he has the necessary entrepreneurial spirit to drive new ideas to success, all while working in the established framework of highly regulated industries.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Get Funding for A Startup Business and Where to Find It

by Sam Schapiro
Community//

Small Business Finance: What You Need To Know

by Jasmine Lee
Community//

Veterans Small Business Loans – Start a Small Business with Patriot Express Veteran Loans

by Barbara R. Morrow
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.