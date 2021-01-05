What to Expect in the Age of Aquarius

When I learned that we were about to enter a new era–the Age of Aquarius–all I could think about was the song of the same name from the musical Hair, which I saw at least half a dozen times back in the ’60s. At the same time, I had memories of the psychedelic shops I visited growing up in the suburbs of New York, as well as the thrill I felt when my parents allowed me to attend Woodstock.

The song was originally associated with the astrological sign Aquarius, representing a constellation of stars. It was also connected to a revolution of sorts, a shift in global thinking and way of being. More recently, there was a significant astrological shift connected to the Age of Aquarius. Many people believe that December 21 marked the official beginning of this age, and it was also the winter solstice and the day when the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn occurred. This only happens every 20 years or so; however, during the recent event, the planets got closer than they’ve been in 800 years.

Technically, it’s unknown when the exact transition to the Age of Aquarius will occur. The passage from one age to the next is a process that happens over time. It’s not definitive, but most in the spiritual community feel that it’s near.

Like the revolution of the 1960s, astrologers claim that the Age of Aquarius is meant to bring about social, political, personal, and ideological change. For those living in the United States, this might be connected to the upcoming transition of presidential power. Astrologically, Aquarians usually know what we need before we know it, and while they may seem detached, they truly believe in fostering the good in humanity, even if this means a revolution of epic proportions.

Aquarius is known as the sign of teamwork; thus, the Age of Aquarius is known as a time for us to come together as a community. This is in direct contrast to how we’ve been living over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic–isolated from one another and basically living in our own little worlds.

Furthermore, the pandemic feels like it was the divide between the ages. There was a huge shift in energies, personally and globally, as 2020 was a transition year marked by a number of once-in-a-lifetime events, and it really feels like we’re entering a new era.

As a result of the pandemic, we’ve all had to make many shifts in our personal and professional lives. Many of us in our 60s and older are high risk and have had to quarantine from loved ones whom we were used to seeing on a regular basis. Children and college students normally in school found themselves living at home again and strained by not having the social interactions inherent in academic life.

The Age of Aquarius is also a time of expanded consciousness when we can take control of the earth and become more mindful of human rights. It’s a time of more collaboration and more connections with like-minded individuals. Some people might even feel a calling to guide others toward enlightenment. Also, there will be more emphasis on freedom and independence, and perhaps revolutions against computer technology and science controlling our lives.

Already, as we see a new year and a new era on the horizon, many of us feel that we can expand our lungs and take a deep breath of relief as the shift brings positivity to our lives. Even in the midst of a pandemic, we can make this shift. In a sense, it’s about coming together and trading “me” for “we.” There’s no doubt that we’re all born for a reason, and now is the time to figure out what that reason is so that we can make a difference in our community and the world at large.

Obstacles like pandemics present golden opportunities for transformation and change, and it’s best if we all work through it together!

–

Previously Published in The Wisdom Daily, December 30, 2020