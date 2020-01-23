Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to Expect From Your First Leadership Role

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make the jump from employee to business leader, and obviously, you have already proven yourself and earned your shot. However, it can be daunting to go from employee to supervisor. You may be trying to figure out how to strike the balance between being respected […]

By

It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make the jump from employee to business leader, and obviously, you have already proven yourself and earned your shot. However, it can be daunting to go from employee to supervisor. You may be trying to figure out how to strike the balance between being respected but being approachable. Maybe you’re having to lead the people you used to work shoulder to shoulder with. There are a million possibilities racing through your mind, but don’t stress! Here are some things you can expect from your transition to leadership.

A Lot to Learn

All of us have had jobs where we have said, “If I was the boss here, I would do things differently.” Well, now you have your chance. However, you’re probably going to realize that things don’t necessarily work the way you thought they did before your leap into leadership. There is going to be a learning curve in your new role, and your biggest job is going to be constantly being willing to learn and adapt. A lot of companies offer additional training for new managers, and you should certainly use every resource available to you. The people who promoted you probably don’t expect you to have all the answers on your first day in your new role, but they should expect you to do what it takes to learn.

A New Mindset

Before you were in leadership, you probably had a list of things you were responsible for at work. If you were a factory worker, you probably had one or more parts of the process that fell on your shoulders. As a manager, your mind can’t be focused as much on getting tasks done as much as it has to be on empowering others to get those tasks completed.

People Are Looking at You Differently

You used to work beside people who looked at you, but now they are looking to you. As a leader, people may not expect you to do the tasks that they are doing, but they are looking to you to put them in the best position to succeed in their tasks. Those people who you are leading expect you to walk what you talk. The rules apply to you that you are implementing to them. The procedures are to be followed by everyone from management down through the chain of command. Be what you’re asking them to be.

Management can be daunting, but if you prepare yourself mentally you will be a success, and so will the people you’re leading.


Richard Greathead and the Nutrition Group

Richard Greathead, CEO at Nutrition Group PLC

Richard Greathead is the CEO of Nutrition Group PLC, a family-run business, and Healthspark Ltd. His business and entrepreneurial spirit came naturally, as he grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and business-minded individuals. At 14 years of age, he became involved with the family company. Simultenously, he attended classes at Kirkgam Grammar school and later high school while learning everything he could about the health food industry. At 25, he became the Director of Business at the Nutrition Group PLC and eventually worked his way up to earning the title of CEO.

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Vic Keller: To create a fantastic work culture have an “open door with a smile” policy

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
© Sergey Nivens - stock.adobe.com
Community//

Developing The Traits Of Successful Business Leaders

by Jennifer Longmore
leadership
Community//

Promoted to Leadership — Now What?

by Alyson Van Hooser

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.