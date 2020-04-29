What to do when your College Student withdraws from School

It’s hard to hide the struggling with college coursework when a student back at home. Being academically capable aside, students may not have the motivation to get work done. They may be so far behind in their coursework that it seems impossible, or it may be impossible to actually dig out of before the end of the semester. Regardless of real or perceived failing of college courses, it’s important for parents to know how to support your child.

Educating yourself on the implications of withdrawing will be the first step to help your young adult during this trying time. Once you are aware of the different types of withdrawals and discuss with your young adult about which is the most appropriate, then it’s important to take necessary actions.

First step is to make sure that they have officially withdrawn. Trust your young adult to do it, and yet verify that you will not be billed for any remaining ancillary fees. Second step is to get your young adult connected to the resources they need to succeed. Kindly get to the root of where the issues started before their grades were impacted. If they are struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use, or grief, just to name a few common issues, they need to be connected to mental health and addition treatment resources. Third step will be to not pressure them to enroll for the following semester until after they are stable, sober, and/or healed and ready to tackle their academic experience with a newfound sense of resiliency and ability to self-advocate. College isn’t going anywhere! Their mental health is much more important than staying on-track to graduate. Realistically, they will graduate in a shorter time frame if you give them the space now to settle in to get the help, they need without the pressure to re-enroll in a short amount of time. Fourth and final step, to make sure they have a plan! If they are choosing not to seek mental health or addiction treatment, that’s their choice. They are now living back at home rent free, without going to school, and most likely currently unemployed. Without a plan in place for them to relaunch, this can lead to a very ugly case of “failure to launch.” You are not responsible for your young adult if you don’t want to be. They need to leave the nest again. It didn’t work the first time, but if you have a plan in place you can help them relaunch again.

For questions or comments contact Joanna at 970-218-9958 or via email.