What to do when you think your partner is about to dump you

There can be various thoughts going through your mind when you think your partner is about to leave you:

You may think she doesn’t like you anymore.

Or maybe he has found someone else.

Maybe she wasn´t looking for something serious after all.

The list is endless. After all, when we get upset, our minds can easily get carried away.

Here are eight signs that your partner may be leaving you and what to do about it.

They Suddenly Have a Locked Phone

You may have always had access to your significant other’s phone and vice versa. Maybe that has been a sign of trust in your relationship.

If the phone is locked one day (without any warning), it definitely comes across as a little suspicious.

What to Do About It

The best course of action is to ask what caused her to do this. It could be that she is merely taking precautions to protect her phone in case she loses it. It could also be because she is trying to hide something she knows you wouldn’t approve of like late-night chats with someone else.

They Stop Taking You to Family Gatherings

If you’ve been with someone long enough, chances are you’ve been to their family gatherings, like reunions, weddings, and birthdays. If one day you are no longer invited to any of them, your relationship may be about to end.

What to Do About It

The best option is to talk to him or her to figure out what is going on. If they try to avoid the conversation, and you know you want to stay in the relationship, start making plans without your partner. Plans you would normally include them in. It is possible that they need some space or want to call it quits but don´t know how to say it.

She Says She is Having “Girls’ Night” Way Too Often

If your girlfriend is spending more time with her girlfriends than with you, something may be going on there. This behavior is considered reasonable at the beginning of a relationship. However, if a significant amount of time goes by, and she is still spending more time with the girls than with you, she is not a good girlfriend, or you are about to get dumped. Girls’ nights and spending time with friend is one of the most commun excuses cheaters use, so watch out!

What to Do About It

Save some time and dump her first. She’s never around anyway, so it’s not like you’ll have much opportunity to miss her. This way, you have the upper hand and don’t have to get bailed on anymore.

He Snaps When You Ask Normal Questions

Let’s say your boyfriend just got home from work. You ask how his day was, and he responds with, “Why do you ask so many questions?!”

Sounds a bit dramatic? Maybe, but these things do happen. If your boyfriend gets extremely defensive about common questions, there is a good chance something is going on. Perhaps he’s having a tough time figuring out how to end your relationship or is seeing someone else already.

What to Do About It

Try asking fewer questions. Either your boyfriend notices you’re less interested and change his behavior, or he won´t. If he doesn´t notice, it is time to have a relationship talk. You don’t deserve to be treated that way.

You Catch Her in Lies

Your girl just got home from one of many girls’ nights, and you ask where they went to dinner. She responds, no big deal.

However, if you ask something about this particular restaurant later, she mixes things up and seems like she has forgotten what she told you.

You send a text and she replies something weird that doesn’t make much sense to you.

There aren´t many reasons why this could be happening. Odds are your girlfriend is not telling you the truth. The question is, why would she lie, and what does it mean?

What to Do About It

Even if things could be fixed at this point, you’re going to have a hard time trusting her. First make sure that you spot her lies. Then, you have a couple of options here. First, you could try couples’ therapy and see how that works out for you. Provided, of course, she is willing to see a therapist in the first place. The second option is to pack your bags and head for the door.

He’s No Longer Interested in Sex

If you’re dating a guy, have been sexually active with him, and it just stops, then something is up.

Guys don’t just stop being interested in sex. That rarely happens, unless there’s something dire going on.

So, either he’s stressed out about something, is no longer attracted to you, and is on the verge of dumping you or getting it from someone else behind your back.

What to Do About It

You could try initiating it more. If he’s still showing some interest that way, maybe your relationship can be saved. Maybe there was more to it than you thought. But if he still shows little interest, things are likely heading south for you two.

She Stops Answering Your Phone Calls

This one is pretty straightforward. If your girlfriend stops answering the phone when you call, constantly claiming she’s busy, something may be up.

What to Do About It

Stop calling for a short while and see if she notices. If she doesn´t, things don´t look too good for your relationship. Especially if her being so busy can´t be explained away by an increased work or school load. Then, again it is time to have a relationship talk and see if you should end it.

He Travels for Work A LOT

People travel for work, that’s true. However, if you’re dating a guy who has never had to travel for work and now all of a sudden does, is there a reason?

Did he talk to you about a promotion? Is he picking up some extra travel to make more money to save up for something?

If there hasn’t been a conversation about it, it may be a sign that he is avoiding you.

What to Do About It

Ask to go with him sometime and stress that you have seen each other a lot less (because of all the extra traveling). Offer to pay your own way, and you can make a little vacation out of it. If he vehemently disagrees with this concept, it does not look good. The best option then is to be straightforward and ask what is going on.

Wrapping It Up

Having someone leave you sucks. It doesn’t matter who you are. It’s always a horrible feeling. Looking out for the signs can help your relationship stay on course or help you understand when it is time to leave.

Try to be aware of the things going on in the relationship. If any of the things mentioned above start occurring, you can address them head-on.