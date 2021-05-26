Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to Do When You Realize You’re Married to a Narcissist

It may have started as a fairy tale, but now you’re wondering if your prince charming (or princess) is actually a narcissist. Don’t beat yourself up for missing the signs. Likely there were few, if any, because unfortunately narcissists can be charming, full of romantic gestures and know exactly how to make their partner feel […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It may have started as a fairy tale, but now you’re wondering if your prince charming (or princess) is actually a narcissist. Don’t beat yourself up for missing the signs. Likely there were few, if any, because unfortunately narcissists can be charming, full of romantic gestures and know exactly how to make their partner feel oh so special at first. But eventually something will shift. If you’re at that point, here’s how to know if, in fact, you are married to a narcissist or not. And what you can do about it.

Signs of Narcissism

First of all, not every jerk is a narcissist. And while the term is widely overused, you may not realize that narcissism is actually a personality disorder that’s relatively uncommon. Per the Cleveland Clinic, up to only 5% of people truly have narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and it is diagnosed when a person has at least five of these characteristics:

  • Overinflated sense of self-importance.
  • Constant thoughts about being more successful, powerful, smart, loved or attractive than others.
  • Feelings of superiority and desire to only associate with high-status people.
  • Need for excessive admiration.
  • Sense of entitlement.
  • Willingness to take advantage of others to achieve goals.
  • Lack of understanding and consideration for other people’s feelings and needs.
  • Arrogant or snobby behaviors and attitudes.

That said, even if your partner doesn’t meet the criteria for NPD, they may still have narcissistic traits which can also make your marriage extremely challenging, putting you in a constant state of turmoil.

How to Handle Being Married to a Narcissist

Therapy can certainly help a person with NPD, but your partner must have a willingness to change and often that’s not the case as narcissists typically don’t see their behavior as a problem AT ALL. So, you’re left trying to decide if it’s worth it to stay married or leave the relationship and get divorced. Should you choose to stay these tips can help:

  1. Practice self-care – Make this a priority and regularly engage in activities that lower stress and encourage mindfulness whether it’s exercise, meditation, time in nature, religion or any combination; as long as it helps you to renew.
  2. Find support – While your partner may never agree to therapy or marriage counseling, you can – and should – find support yourself whether it’s family, friends, your own therapist or even support groups partners of narcissists. Just knowing you’re not alone can make a difference.
  3. Set boundaries – This is as much for yourself as your partner. They will try to drag you into the mud with them, but you control your own behavior so decide when to engage, when to walk away and how to respond to them. Then, stick to it.
  4. Try not to take it personally – Yes, the narcissist’s ire may be directed at you, but try as best as you can to detach yourself because at the end of the day; your partner’s behavior reflects what’s wrong with them, not you.
  5. Pick your battles – Narcissists love to argue and winning is everything, but the constant cycle of battles can be exhausting and futile. Instead, decide what’s worth fighting over and what truly isn’t worth your time. And remember, you don’t HAVE to engage.
  6. Feed their ego – Yes, this is manipulation too – which you’re likely sick of – but, that doesn’t mean you can’t have some wins yourself! Praise good behavior, use flattery before making a request and/or let them feel like they’ve come up with the ‘right’ solution or idea, for example.

On the other hand, if you do choose to divorce your partner, check out our recent blog on Resolving Disputes with a Narcissist from a Certified Divorce Specialist.

To learn the benefits of online mediation when divorcing a narcissist, contact our experienced mediation team today to learn more.

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    A Clinical Psychologist Shares How to Identify Toxic People (So You Can Eliminate Them from Your Life)

    by Jamie Friedlander
    Signs You Might Be Dealing with A Female Narcissist | Babita Spinelli, LP
    Community//

    Signs You Might Be Dealing with A Female Narcissist

    by Babita Spinelli, LP, JD
    Well-Being//

    How a Narcissist Can Derail You

    by Karyl McBride
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.