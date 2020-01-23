Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What To Do When You Need A Job But Lack Connections

By

How did this happen? You used to be so connected, lots of friends, always invited. Where did that network go? 

Life happens. We get busy, distracted, have family obligations and we just didn’t keep up with all those connections we made way back when. Or perhaps you never built a network. Maybe you preferred to keep to yourself, prioritized your studies over socializing in college. Or maybe you’re new in town. 

Whatever your reasons for why you now find yourself with a weak and wanting network, you realize how important it is to know the right people now that you’re trying to find work.

When job searching, having someone refer you is always an advantage to getting scheduled for an interview. Don’t despair! 

Here are 3 steps to create new connections or expand your existing network, however small:

1. Make a list of everyone you know. Unless you’ve been hiding under that proverbial rock and have never seen the light of day, chances are you know at least one person out there. It could be a relative, your neighbor or the pizza delivery guy. Think about all those times and places in your life where you crossed paths and built relationships, however fleeting. Think camp, school, religious association, hobby groups, volunteer activities. Create a list of everyone you know. You’ll discover you know more people than you think.

2. Make the connection. Once you’ve made your list of every relative, neighbor, teacher, classmate, colleague, acquaintance that you’ve encountered in your life, it’s time to reach out and establish a connection. Be upfront and tell them why you’ve gotten in touch. Tell them you’re ready to join the working class and would appreciate any advice. You’ll be surprised by how many people out there are happy to help. Try the opening line, “it has been too long.”

3. Make time to socialize. Leverage the power of social media. Social media networks like Facebook and more suitably, LinkedIn, can help you connect with people who share your hobbies or work in your field. Connect to people by joining groups with interests similar to yours. Comment on group posts. Join the conversation! 

While it is possible for you to get a job interview despite not knowing anyone to help you get your foot in the door, you’ll still need to provide the company with either a professional or personal reference who they will call to confirm to see if you are who you say you are. Whether you’re job-hunting, trying to lock in a job offer, or just starting at your new company, you should be continually expanding your network. Remember, it’s not who you know but who knows you. You’ll find success, both professionally and personally, when you master the art of relationship networking.

    Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage, CEO of Executive Essentials

    Michelle Tillis Lederman is an accomplished speaker, trainer, coach, and author of four books, including her newest, The Connector's Advantage: 7 Mindsets to Grow Your Influence and Impact, a follow up to her internationally recognized The 11 Laws of Likability. She was  named by Forbes as one of the top 25 Professional Networking Experts. A former  NYU professor, financial executive and recovering CPA, she now works with organizations and individuals to help them build real relationships for greater results through her company, Executive Essentials. She has worked with clients ranging from government to academia to non-profit to Fortune 500 companies, including Madison Square Garden, Citi, Johnson & Johnson, Ernst & Young, Michigan State University, Sony, and The Department of Environmental Protection. She has been featured on CBS and MSNBC, and in the NY Times, Forbes and Working Mother magazine.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
