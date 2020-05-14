What To Do When Facing Career Uncertainty

With the recent coronavirus pandemic, many people are faced with career uncertainty. Many businesses will most likely have to close or at least lay off several people because of the copious amounts lost in the lockdown.

So if you’re currently staring down your professional future and are worried about getting fired, or if you simply work for a business that’s on shaky ground, as a whole, this article is for you.

While there isn’t a singular, sure-fire ways to eliminate stress, there are certain measures you can take to alleviate it. And you need to, because stress will put you in a bad place, emotionally and mentally speaking, and will no doubt affect your work.

First things first, lay out the situation and assess.

Sometimes, uncertainty has a solid reason behind it, but other times it’s just in our heads. So it can be really beneficial for you to lay out the situation as clearly as possible. Whether this means talking to a friend or family member or simply writing down your concerns, hearing (or reading out) the problem can help you acknowledge what’s going on with you and give you an understanding of how to proceed.

Next, look at how this uncertainty is making you feel.

Sure, losing your job is never seen as good. But who knows, maybe the only thing that was holding you in place was routine. Maybe deep inside, you’ve been craving a change for months or even years. What comes next can actually be a blessing in disguise, so identify how you feel about the prospect of your job coming to an end.

Every once in a while, take your mind off it.

You’re not doing anyone any favors by obsessing over the uncertainty your future might hold. It can stop you from doing your job properly, can clearly dampen your spirits, and will no doubt affect your personal relationships.

And since the change is more than likely not in your hands anyway, you need to stop thinking about it. Play a sport, watch a movie, go on a picnic with your family, do something that makes you focus on the moment and not the future. Because the present is where you’re living.

Remember that a change doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

In other words, go with the flow. It’s happening, whether you like it or not, so you might as well let it happen. Instead of looking at this as the end of the world, try to see it as a great opportunity for you to change something in your life.

What’s a job you’ve always fantasized about? Maybe now’s your chance to go after it.

Be proactive.

So the change itself doesn’t depend on you, but how you react to it sure does. Not being in control can be scary, especially when it’s something ‘big’, like your livelihood. So try to take control of the things that are at your disposal. Start browsing the job market.

Now, it’s easier than ever to make career-related connections online, so see what’s out there. Read up on how to present yourself at a job interview, in case you’ve forgotten. By doing something to strengthen your chances tomorrow, you’ll feel less stressed and worried today.

In the end, remember that change is the only constant in life. Fighting it will only serve to make you bitter and resentful, but it won’t assuage your career uncertainty.

