What to do when attacked: HU alumni fight with love and strategy

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Kamala Harris is sworn as U.S. Vice President by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Howard University (HU) alumni celebrated the first Historically Black College University (HBCU) to have a Vice President elected to the 2nd highest seat in the nation. She also happens to be a woman of color of Jamaican and Asian descent, and an AKA of the “Devine 9”. Truly a lot to be grateful for and worthy of a good old fashion HU party.

Hence the Howard Alumni Association held its first inaugural party in honor of the historic moment. The “party” started at 7:00 PM with over 500 alumni and guests from around the country on Zoom while streaming on Facebook. The party started with music, polls, DJ competitions, and dancing.

Within minutes hackers crashed in with foul language and insults in the Chatbox. Many kudos to the DJs, producers, and alumni for how they handled the “would be” disruptors. DJ “RockdaCrowd” issued a command, “Don’t shut the chat box down; everybody fill it up with love.” In an instant, hundreds of love emojis hit filling the chatbox until the producers could find the intruders and bounce them out of the celebration…

That is the HU way – persistence – hackers cant stop a HU party. The party that should have ended at 10 PM went on until 1 PM without further disruption.