Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to do when attacked: HU alumni fight with love and strategy

The HU Way - Don't Give in or up!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Kamala Harris is sworn as U.S. Vice President by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Howard University (HU) alumni celebrated the first Historically Black College University (HBCU) to have a Vice President elected to the 2nd highest seat in the nation. She also happens to be a woman of color of Jamaican and Asian descent, and an AKA of the “Devine 9”. Truly a lot to be grateful for and worthy of a good old fashion HU party.

Hence the Howard Alumni Association held its first inaugural party in honor of the historic moment. The “party” started at 7:00 PM with over 500 alumni and guests from around the country on Zoom while streaming on Facebook. The party started with music, polls, DJ competitions, and dancing.

Within minutes hackers crashed in with foul language and insults in the Chatbox. Many kudos to the DJs, producers, and alumni for how they handled the “would be” disruptors. DJ “RockdaCrowd” issued a command, “Don’t shut the chat box down; everybody fill it up with love.” In an instant, hundreds of love emojis hit filling the chatbox until the producers could find the intruders and bounce them out of the celebration…

That is the HU way – persistence – hackers cant stop a HU party. The party that should have ended at 10 PM went on until 1 PM without further disruption.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Time Reports: The Nightmare Pandemic Economy Joe Biden Is Inheriting, in 5 Charts.

    by Vadim Belyaev
    Wisdom//

    Meet A Fierce and Fearless Activist Ready To Take on Donald Trump!

    by J.D. Myall
    Community//

    Use De-Stress Tool to Manage Political Stress

    by Ananda Leeke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.