Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What To Do In the Now

Planning is the Key to Achieving I love helping creative artists get noticed. Proud moment watching an artist you’ve invested in sing the National Anthem for the LA Lakers, for example, or perform on a big Vegas stage. But what value can you add to artists when the whole world is shut down? How do […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Planning is the Key to Achieving

I love helping creative artists get noticed. Proud moment watching an artist you’ve invested in sing the National Anthem for the LA Lakers, for example, or perform on a big Vegas stage. But what value can you add to artists when the whole world is shut down? How do you represent when the venues are closed? The day I heard Broadway shuttered, I literally could hear Don McLean singing in my head: the day the music died. What seemed like it couldn’t last long, still persists. What can we do in the now?

Truth is, there is plenty we can all do while we take the #pause. 2020 is ending, and hope is on the horizon. Where will you be and what will you do when the planet is unmuted and we can live fully again? That depends on what you do in the now. Prepare, prepare, prepare. Be ready. When the floodgates open there will be a stampede of humanity ready to pounce. Be ready!

Personally, the pause has allowed me to level up in education and certifications, and to explore entirely new opportunities. What can you do now? There is so much available online – have you explored? Online classes, many of them free, abound. Focus on you in the now. Use this time for personal and professional growth. Dig deep, then dig deeper.

You can also go old school and get that journal and pen out. Taking stock of your strengths and weaknesses in the form of a life plan is an excellent way to jump into 2021. Take what’s spinning around in your brain and get it down on paper. There’s something about seeing it in front of you and being able to physically manipulate it with cross outs, arrows, circling, highlighting etc., that’s powerfully clarifying. Remember, you can’t arrive at a specific destination without the roadmap to get there. What concrete steps can you take now to move yourself one step closer to your goals? Use the pause. Think. Dream. Plan. Execute. The possibilities are endless.

    Gina Moreno Wilson, Entrepreneur, Attorney, Author, Coach, Speaker, Actor at Wilson Management & Consulting

     

    Gina Wilson, Esq. graduated in 1998 Summa Cum Laude from Whittier Law School in California. In school Gina was not only an Editor for The Whittier Law Review, but was also teaching assistant in both Contracts and Torts. She was the recipient of numerous American Jurisprudence Awards including that for her work in Agency and Corporations. She is a member of the State Bar of Nevada.

    Across industries, Gina continues to utilize her specialized knowledge in contracts and agency in her various entrepreneurial ventures and real estate business. Gina has made a living as an entrepreneur most of her professional life. From law, to writing and editing, to creating & distributing product, to teaching others how to break the 9-5, to working with high profile clients and appearing in a reality tv show, Gina's diverse range of experiences will bring you value.

    On a personal note, Gina raised two daughters as a single mother while simultaneously caring for aging parents and later a sick sibling. She has chronicled some of her experiences with caregiving, grief and survival in her book, Donald's Story: One Family's Journey through the Tangled Darkness of Alzheimer's.

    Gina is a dual Italian-American citizen who loves music, live theater, independent book shops and good coffee.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    John Lam: “Trust”

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    Want to ace that job interview? Prepare like an Olympian.

    by Lauren S. Tashman, PhD, CMPC
    Young child wearing mask looking out window
    Community//

    How to Prepare for a New Future While The World is on Pause

    by Cynthia Corsetti

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.