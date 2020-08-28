Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to Do If Your Child Talks Back

Parenting is not without its highs and lows. The highs include being able to watch your children grow and flourish into young adults, while some of the lows include  when their temper gets out of hand and less than appropriate outbursts take place. No matter what leads up to it, no parent ever likes it […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Parenting is not without its highs and lows. The highs include being able to watch your children grow and flourish into young adults, while some of the lows include  when their temper gets out of hand and less than appropriate outbursts take place. No matter what leads up to it, no parent ever likes it when their child talks back. Most of the time, many  aren’t quite sure of how to handle it. 

Avoid Escalating the Situation

When a child talks back, your first instinct may be to yell. However, this will only make the situation even worse. Yelling at your child will escalate things even further. It’s imperative to be aware of how you communicate with your children. Backtalk doesn’t come up out of the blue; it is learned. Realise the situation for what it is––your child wanting more control over their life. When communicating with them when they are in a heightened state, consider how ordering, correcting, or directing may escalate the situation. Perhaps consider walking away and re-engaging with them when the emotions have calmed down. 

Give Them the Attention They Need

A lot of the time when backtalk happens, it is a child’s cry for attention. Misbehaviour such as backtalk is used to provoke you into giving them the attention they’re looking for. While this may seem strange as an adult, to a child negative attention is better than no attention at all. However, giving them this attention from their naughty behaviour is likely to reinforce backtalking and create patterns where it may happen again. To stop this cycle from happening, give your child positive attention wherever possible. Although it can be hard with multiple children, with a bit of one-on-one time with you, they’ll get the attention they crave, and God-willing be less inclined to arc up

Allow Them to Have Some Control

Many parents feel that since you are the parent, you run the show. However, as said before, when a child backtalks they’re looking for more control over their life. A great way to remedy this as a parent is to give them a little more power over their life. This doesn’t mean letting them run around lawlessly but instead giving them more choices. For example, it may be helpful to let them choose whether they want chicken or spaghetti for dinner (of course with an appropriate warning for you to prepare). By enabling them to make age-appropriate decisions throughout the day, it may make them feel as if they have more control over their lives. This is a constant struggle as children grow up, and parents of teenagers can testify how this battle between boundaries and enabling your children to make decisions and have control escalates through puberty. 

So try to consider daily how you can give each of your children undivided attention and choices as to how the rest of their day or week may unfold. Work as a team!

This article was originally published on LachlanSoper.org.au

Lachlan Soper Profile

Lachlan Soper, Lachlan Soper at Brook Medical Centre

As a medical professional, Lachlan Soper has been in the Sydney, Australia area for nearly 2 decades. His work has taken him to Dee Why, North Sydney, St Ives and Muswellbrook.

When not working as a doctor, he spends much of his time with his children or on his bike. He and his children are lovers of the outdoors, and he does much as he can to foster their active lifestyle. cycling is a special love of his, and he tries to get out on the road at least 3 days a week. Learn more about Lachlan at LachlanSoper.org.au

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Rules of child discipline that actually work

by Swiddle D'Cunha
skynesher/Getty Images
Well-Being//

7 Ways Parents Might Be Holding Their Kids Back From Success

by Osamudiamen Kelvin Omere
Community//

The Impact of Angry Parenting on Young Souls. Don’t Do It.

by Bianca Best

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.