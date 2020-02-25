Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What to do if You Missed the Mark on Your Right Business Idea, but Your Business has Already Been Started

You can pivot with ease

By


You’ll know you missed the mark if it’s been many months or even years, and you hear crickets. You’ll also know this if your business is gaining clients, and you don’t enjoy it. 

So for both of these scenarios there are specific steps you can do.

If you’ve been hearing crickets, I encourage you to pivot, get back on track, and make sure you Pinpoint Your Right Idea. Make sure you have access to your audience. This is the easiest way to begin. 

If your ideal clients are moms, can you get in front of moms? If your ideal clients are coaches, are you able to get in front of coaches? Get in front of your people, find out what they want, and see what skills/talents/gifts you have that can meet those needs.

If you’re getting clients, but realize you don’t like your business… I’ve been there. My first business was wildly successful, and I hated it. And it’s okay. You know how to build a business and can do it again!

The easiest way to pivot your business is to find something within your current business that you actually enjoy. Is there any part of your business you enjoy that your clients are coming to you for? If yes, then steer your focus and marketing to focus only on the parts that you enjoy.

And if there are no parts that you enjoy, then that’s okay too. I remind my clients that you’re most likely going to pivot your business in the next 5 years. Definitely most likely by 10 years. It’s better to move forward.

Since you already have clients, you already know how to build a business. Those skills never leave you. And this time around you’ll make sure that your business is a source of pleasure for you and something you truly enjoy.

It starts with Pinpointing Your RIGHT Business Idea!

Kat McLead, Business Coach, M.A. Psychology

Kat Mclead is the creator of Pinpoint Your Perfect Business: *the* proven framework for pinpointing your perfect niche for a high profit, high purpose, and high pleasure business while staying MOM first.

 

Kat helped SEX WORKERS transition OUT of the Adult Industry into HIGH PROFIT ENTREPRENEURSHIP 13 years ago...

AND that’s how she developed the PROFIT AND PURPOSE FRAMEWORK. 

It’s since been continually refined and is now designed specifically for Busy Moms.

 

She started her first multiple 6 figure business 20 years ago, and hasn’t slowed down since — not even after having her son. A fun fact: That business’s profits meant that she had way more money than her husband when they first got married, and was able to pay the entire $450,000 down payment on their home. Not that he minded!

Get her free training on the 4 Key Steps to Starting Your Own Ideal, High Profit Business as a busy Stay at Home Mom at:

https://www.sahmentrepreneur.com

 

