Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What to Consider Before Starting Your Own Business

As the old proverb goes – measure twice, cut once. Many experienced entrepreneurs can attest to the fact that starting a business requires precise planning and preparation beforehand. Failing to consider important factors can lead to an uphill battle where you are constantly making the wrong decisions moving forward. Here are four things you should […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As the old proverb goes – measure twice, cut once. Many experienced entrepreneurs can attest to the fact that starting a business requires precise planning and preparation beforehand. Failing to consider important factors can lead to an uphill battle where you are constantly making the wrong decisions moving forward. Here are four things you should consider before you start any commercial venture.

Master Your Market

In order for your business to succeed in its respective industry, you need to understand how that industry works. Who are the major competitors to watch out for? Who is your target audience? What legal loopholes or restrictions surrounding the market should you know about? Where is the market headed 10 to 20 years from now?

Master Your Finances

Starting any business requires capital and growing it will likely require even more. Having an inadequate amount of capital will be a huge hurdle and can affect your ability to make sound decisions for the long-term success of your business. Know the different ways to acquire capital i.e. traditional bank loans and private lending institutions. Consider each option’s pros and cons. Determine how much money you will need to get from point A to point B.

Time Your Business Launch

It’s a commonly dispensed advice – “just do it” and “take the leap”. And indeed, you’ll have to just trust your gut instinct and make the jump at some point, but timing your launch wrong can have debilitating effects on your business. For instance, if you launch a restaurant business amidst a viral pandemic, it can be difficult, if not impossible, to get customers.

Consult Experts

Or better yet, have a mentor who can offer firsthand experience and insight when you stumble onto a problem. Trying to figure out everything wrong with your business is valiant, but pride does nothing but set you up for more risk and failure. Don’t be too proud to ask others. Consulting experts for guidance can lead to mutually beneficial partnerships in the long run.

These are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to things that you should consider when starting your own business. Other things you’ll need to have a solid grasp of include legal incorporation, manufacturing and production processes, distribution networks, marketing tactics, etcetera.

    Tami Hansbrough, Executive Director of Development at Watoto Child Care Ministries

    Tami Hansbrough of Bowling Green, KY, has a passion for kitchen creations. As a child, Tami loved to help her mother make dinner and desserts, and she always found it exciting when she stumbled upon a new recipe for the family to try. When Tami got married and had her three boys, she became a stay at home mom and took her passion into full force. With three hungry sons and her husband to feed, Tami always had a reason to make large, delectable dinners and keep homemade treats around when possible. Tami is known for her chocolate chip cookies, which her grandchildren call "Baba's Chocolate Chip Cookies".

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Blair Silverberg of Capital: “5 Things Every CEO Should Know About Navigating The World Of Finance”

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    “Sticking with it and learning.” with Alex Rullo and Len Giancola

    by Len Giancola
    Community//

    HOW TO START A BUSINESS IN THIS ECONOMY?

    by Payal Goyal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.