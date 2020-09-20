“What time?”

You have this ONE life.

How do you want to spend it?

Working your whole life to retire for a happiness that only exists in a “dream” future?

OR

Finding your happiness in the everyday connection to the existing reality of your life which is happening NOW.

BALANCE exists in making the time to grow, learn and fall in love with the person “WHO YOU ARE.”

NOT just focusing all your TIME in “WHAT YOU DO.”

Dont let life pass you while you are busy making plans for it..

You enter this life with the opportunity of TIME.

You leave with the memories and experiences you make in that TIME while you can enjoy it.

YOU are your greatest investment… Choose your TIME wisely.

When is it YOUR time?