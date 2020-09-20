Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“What time?”

You have this ONE life.

How do you want to spend it?

Working your whole life to retire for a happiness that only exists in a “dream” future?

OR

Finding your happiness in the everyday connection to the existing reality of your life which is happening NOW.

BALANCE exists in making the time to grow, learn and fall in love with the person “WHO YOU ARE.”

NOT just focusing all your TIME in “WHAT YOU DO.”

Dont let life pass you while you are busy making plans for it..

You enter this life with the opportunity of TIME.

You leave with the memories and experiences you make in that TIME while you can enjoy it.

YOU are your greatest investment… Choose your TIME wisely.

When is it YOUR time?

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Coach at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

