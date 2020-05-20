What This Young Entrepreneur Taught Us About Believing In Ourselves, And Never Stop Working Hard

Ever since the birth of the Internet, business has changed fundamentally in its attempts to try to adapt and keep up with our fast paced, digitally dominated society. Today, technology continues to advance the ventures of businesses and entrepreneurs. Tommy, better known as Linkmon99 on YouTube, is a prime example of this; he has found a way to harness the capabilities of technology to create his own business and grow his brand to impressive status.

“My name is Tommy, I’m 20 years old and based out of Connecticut USA! I’m a popular YouTuber (450,000+ subscribers) who makes gameplays and vlogs based upon the online game platform Roblox. On Roblox I’m considered to be the ‘Richest Player’ for my collection of limited tradeable items being the most valuable of any player (non-employee) on the site, which is what draws millions of people to watch the videos on my channel.” Tommy explains.

On his YouTube channel, Tommy reaches millions of viewers monthly and drives massive traffic to the ecommerce websites he operates. He continually works hard to create and grow revenue streams through his content creation on YouTube, Roblox, and other various ventures. In addition, he finds the time to be a fulltime student and division three runner at college:

“I run a verified YouTube channel under the name Linkmon99 for 450K+ subscribers and am paid for the millions of views I receive each month. The total value of my account exceeds 100 million Robux, a virtual game currency which converts to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Given that there are more than 1.5 billion accounts on Roblox, and the site has over 100 million active monthly players, this is an incredible feat to have to one’s name. Besides just being a YouTuber, I am a full time college student and D3 runner at Wesleyan University, and am involved in various other business ventures including my own ecommerce websites RBXToys and RBXCity. I’m passionate about gaming as well as music, and like to play guitar & drums in my free time!” Exclaims Tommy.

Despite being only 20, Tommy knew from a young age that he wanted to be an entrepreneur and did not want to work a normal 9 to 5 job. Tommy wanted to find a way for him to make a living that not only broke away from being a traditional employee, but also combined his interests of video games and content creation.

“I always knew I had a passion for entrepreneurship, I was just unclear how I would go about satisfying it. I definitely didn’t want to work a 9 to 5 job without passion. I desired to be able to work as much or as little as I felt like on any given day. Above all, I never wanted it to feel like work. I always wanted to turn my dreams, hobbies, and passions into something that would make me financially stable -as well as things that would have a real positive impact on the world and make a difference.” Says Tommy.

Because Tommy was one of the first people attempting to breakthrough in his industry, he struggled a bit with getting off the ground. He used other youtubers as guidance on his path to success, but realized that there were still very few resources available to help him.

“In the past 2 years I’ve come a long way, but I think the thing that made my journey the most difficult was the lack of solid resources available for someone my age embarking on online entrepreneurship endeavours such as mine. Don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty of content up there when you search ‘how to be a youtuber’ ‘how to start a business’ or ‘how to get rich’ on Google, however plenty of that content is scams or oversimplified guides. Actually learning how to apply those broad principles to something you could work with yourself is much more difficult. For me, I had to learn a lot through trial and error and by networking with other youtubers, brands, and entrepreneurs. It’s great that people were willing to work with me and pass along advice, and thus I try to do the same for others now and always.” Tommy remarks.

Because Tommy is only 20, he knows that this is just the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey. He is excited to see where his path takes him in the future. Tommy also wants people to know that he is not that different from many others who want to start their own businesses. He encourages people to go for it and to follow their dreams.

“I truly believe this is only the first chapter to my story, and I can’t wait to see what I can achieve in this new decade if I continue with the effort and energy I have given so far to my life and endeavours. Lastly I want to say to whoever is reading this, YOU can do it. As cliche as that sounds, I started everything I have today from literally nothing but a dream and it’s slowly becoming more and more of a reality every day. Believe in yourself, and never stop working hard. If you ever need encouragement or advice feel free to reach out to me, because as human beings we grow together!” States Tommy.

You can check out Tommy’s YouTube channel at Linkmon99. Also, you can find him on Instagram and Twitter under the username @Linkmon99 for both platforms. Lastly, you can check out his ecommerce websites at rbxcity.com and rbxtoys.com.