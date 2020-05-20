What This Young Entrepreneur Taught Us About Believing In Ourselves, And Never Stop Working Hard
Ever since the birth of the Internet, business has changed fundamentally in its attempts to try to adapt and keep up with our fast paced, digitally dominated society. Today, technology continues to advance the ventures of businesses and entrepreneurs. Tommy, better known as Linkmon99 on YouTube, is a prime example of this; he has found […]
Ever since the birth of the Internet, business has changed fundamentally in its attempts to try to adapt and keep up with our fast paced, digitally dominated society. Today, technology continues to advance the ventures of businesses and entrepreneurs. Tommy, better known as Linkmon99 on YouTube, is a prime example of this; he has found a way to harness the capabilities of technology to create his own business and grow his brand to impressive status.
On his YouTube channel, Tommy reaches millions of viewers monthly and drives massive traffic to the ecommerce websites he operates. He continually works hard to create and grow revenue streams through his content creation on YouTube, Roblox, and other various ventures. In addition, he finds the time to be a fulltime student and division three runner at college:
Despite being only 20, Tommy knew from a young age that he wanted to be an entrepreneur and did not want to work a normal 9 to 5 job. Tommy wanted to find a way for him to make a living that not only broke away from being a traditional employee, but also combined his interests of video games and content creation.
Because Tommy was one of the first people attempting to breakthrough in his industry, he struggled a bit with getting off the ground. He used other youtubers as guidance on his path to success, but realized that there were still very few resources available to help him.
Because Tommy is only 20, he knows that this is just the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey. He is excited to see where his path takes him in the future. Tommy also wants people to know that he is not that different from many others who want to start their own businesses. He encourages people to go for it and to follow their dreams.
You can check out Tommy’s YouTube channel at Linkmon99. Also, you can find him on Instagram and Twitter under the username @Linkmon99 for both platforms. Lastly, you can check out his ecommerce websites at rbxcity.com and rbxtoys.com.
Sofia Vargas is a senior associate at Now Strategies Group, a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base include top class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
Rising Star Tommy Tattz: “There are so many children out there that don’t have a true support system and don’t know who to reach out to or ask for help; I would love to start a non-profit organization for at risk youth to have a better education”
Can You Start an Online Business with No Money? Yes, You Can! (Here’s How)
Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.