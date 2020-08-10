What This Entrepreneur Taught Me About Mindset and Action

The road to success is better if it is shared, that is the philosophy that great entrepreneurs have had throughout history. How do they do it? Everyone has a particular way of impacting the lives of others. In Nestor Castro’s case, it is through mental, verbal, and action motivation.

Of course, before he began to be recognized as a successful entrepreneur who today motivates and helps others to succeed, Nestor had to carve out his path. It was not easy, he spent years thinking and convincing himself of the talent he had to make it to the top.

This young man from Queens spent a hard year in Afghanistan in the military service. During his time there, he learned the importance of teamwork and loyalty to his family. After that experience, Castro returned to the country, with the task of re-fitting into society, something that at first was not easy for him.

He had five years as a police officer, a job that suited him because of the skills he acquired in military service. But this was something that did not fill Nestor, who felt he could do more. That spark of entrepreneurship was always inside him. One day he took the risk of leaving his position as an officer and began a journey that would later lead him to success.

The Beginning of a Dream

The day he decided to start his career in the world of entrepreneurship he chose something new for the time. E-commerce at that time was not what it is today, and thanks to his entrepreneurial skills and discipline, he gradually achieved good results.

Over time, and despite some mistakes made along the way, Nestor Castro’s venture can be said to have been successful. And how can you not when you’re making six figures? It’s said to be very easy, but to get where he is he had to work very hard and go through a long learning process.

When he got the necessary knowledge, the young entrepreneur wanted to share his experience with others. That is how, together with two friends, the idea of founding Dropship Tribe was born. It is here that he focuses on giving guidance to thousands of people to undertake successfully.

Helping Others to Reach the Top

In his early days, Nestor would have liked to have had a mentor or help with his venture. Instead, he had to learn on his own what to do and what not to do in this business.

With his company, he intends to be that guide for those who are starting in e-commerce. It seeks to serve as a consultant so that a dropshipping business is fully functional and sustainable.

It does so by providing relevant market information that is constantly updated so that no mistakes are made that delay success. This is ideal for those who do not know much about the subject or are taking their first steps in e-commerce.

Besides, what Nestor offers, is not only advice. It is an integral service, where being part of his team you can have all the knowledge that he has acquired. His teams are directed to achieve success. For that, he uses the strengthening of the mentality, his word, and of course the action.

Castro says that he never leaves his team alone and does not send them down paths that he has not taken before. This is his philosophy, which has acted as its most powerful weapon.

A Little More from Nestor Castro

Success is not only being a renowned entrepreneur who always gets things done, Nestor knows that very well. That’s why he strives to be just as good in the family environment.

He wants to be a great positive influence on his daughter, of whom he is very proud. And it’s a real challenge to take the time needed to run a successful business and keep up with your responsibilities as a parent.

However, Castro tries to use the same tools he uses to succeed in business with his family. Those are discipline, good attitude, and action because the action is demonstrating love.