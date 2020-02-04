What they don’t teach you at Harvard-Life Lessons from my pup

Recently I got a little pup. He is the cutest thing on earth and here’s his gorgeous picture for all of you to shower your love on him.

Dottu-Image Courtesy-Author’s own collection

How does a pet transform our lives?

Unconditional Love- As soon as I am back from court the way Dottu runs to meet me as though we were long lost lovers just melts my heart. His licks all over my face make me feel the most loved person in the world. I forget all the acrimonious litigation, which usually happens in divorce cases, and only feel all the love enveloping me. The best part is that he does this every single day. What joy to experience such unconditional love which can really boost your self-esteem and never ever make you feel unloved. Dottu has taught me that whatever happens he will always love me. The amazing part is that he loves me selflessly without expecting anything in return-ummm ok a little treat like a chewy bone-and that just gives me a big high.

Dottu dreaming about bones and my cooking-Image courtesy-Author’s own collection

Cooking and exercising -I’ve always been a reluctant cook, can’t say the same about eating, and it’s because of Dottu that I have ventured back into the kitchen and discovered the joys of cooking. I find cooking relaxing and a big stress buster after a hard day of litigation at court. I know that whatever I cook he jumps all over me and makes those gooey eyes at me and licks my face, making me feel so special. It’s the same with exercising, since I have to take him out for his daily run, I have no choice but to exercise and even if I am ‘dog tired’-pun unintended’, I still have to take him out for his exercise. So Thanks to Dottu I am getting physically fit, once again.

Pick me up armour and balm against the wounds inflicted by the world- Dottu has also become my instant pick me up. Being a divorce lawyer is like being in a constant landmine and the constant explosions at work can negatively impact your psyche. It’s Dottu’s innocent face playing with his squeaky toy that brings back a smile to my face and makes me forget about all the stresses. Not only that, he makes me want to excel more and focus my energies on being positive rather than negative. Recently, when my sisters who are constantly pissed off with me for my success decided to humiliate me in public, once again, it was Dottu’s loving face that kept me from humiliating them back-I just saw them as spiteful and small who deserved my pity for the failure of a life they have crafted for themselves-and move on and away from them.

When you think about it-limitless love, learning a new skill, getting fit –physically and mentally and forgiveness are the skills that you need to succeed in life-and my Dottu taught me that.

So don’t wait go get yourself a Dottu and see how your life soars.

Till next time love and laughter

Live Life EmpressSize.