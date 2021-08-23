What the World Would Be Like If How to Deal With the Stigma of Mental Illness: Dennis Begos Didn’t Exist

Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed as a “mad person”. It has been a hush-hush affair for a long time. Mental health problems are still regarded as something that an otherwise healthy person cannot have.

When it comes to looking for good alternatives for treating such a disease, people often step back thinking that they might be made fun of or maybe demeaned by their family members. Dennis Begos has rightly said that we are aware of mental health problems but often that awareness becomes the last step of treating it whereas it should have been the start of the process of dealing with it.

Adverse Effects of Stigma

Your health insurance policy might not cover such an illness thus barring you to take any further steps. Family members may not support you and might find you to be an attention seeker. All these lead you to believe that you are worthless and cannot succeed in anything you desire you do. But this should end. All you need to do is follow certain steps.

Dennis Begos on how you can cope with this stigma

Get treated: The moment you feel that you are not okay and it would do you better if you could get some help to cope up with yourself, don’t hesitate to seek medical help. It can give you relief which you might be looking for so long.

Conclusion

Don’t pay heed to what others have to say about you or your problem. They are unaware of such things and based on their limited knowledge they tend to pass their judgment. Learn to accept your condition and accordingly get treated to see the change in your life that you have always wanted to see.