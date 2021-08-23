Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What the World Would Be Like If How to Deal With the Stigma of Mental Illness: Dennis Begos Didn’t Exist

Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Having a mental concern was looked upon as a negative trait of a person. It would be wrong to use the past tense to talk about such a matter. Mental health has been looked upon as a stigma and anyone who has spoken of it earlier or has tried to seek help has been tabooed as a “mad person”. It has been a hush-hush affair for a long time. Mental health problems are still regarded as something that an otherwise healthy person cannot have.

When it comes to looking for good alternatives for treating such a disease, people often step back thinking that they might be made fun of or maybe demeaned by their family members. Dennis Begos has rightly said that we are aware of mental health problems but often that awareness becomes the last step of treating it whereas it should have been the start of the process of dealing with it.

Adverse Effects of Stigma

Your health insurance policy might not cover such an illness thus barring you to take any further steps. Family members may not support you and might find you to be an attention seeker. All these lead you to believe that you are worthless and cannot succeed in anything you desire you do. But this should end. All you need to do is follow certain steps.

Dennis Begos on how you can cope with this stigma

  • Get treated: The moment you feel that you are not okay and it would do you better if you could get some help to cope up with yourself, don’t hesitate to seek medical help. It can give you relief which you might be looking for so long.
  • Keep away self-doubt and shame: Your emotional turmoil can only be understood by you. So you should acknowledge it first. Do not look at it as a personal weakness. Counseling from good psychologists can make you understand more about your problem and also you will come to know how to cope up with it.
  • Remember, you are not your illness: Never equate yourself with your mental condition. Have you heard anyone saying “I am gastritis”? No right? We say, “I have gastritis”. Similarly don’t address yourself as “I am bipolar”, rather tell “I have bipolar”.
  • Joining a support group would do you good: There are many local as well as national support groups who try to spread awareness on this matter and also provide educational information to the family members of the patient to build a healthy cooperative environment for the suffering person to cope better with the illness.
  • Speak with the person whom you think will understand you: Everyone would not understand your mental state. But there must be a person in your life that you can trust. Speak to that person about your concerns and if needed take that person along with you to talk to a counselor. 

Conclusion

Don’t pay heed to what others have to say about you or your problem. They are unaware of such things and based on their limited knowledge they tend to pass their judgment. Learn to accept your condition and accordingly get treated to see the change in your life that you have always wanted to see.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. Read about his Blog 1 & Blog 2grant and scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dr. Gail Saltz: “We should be treating the struggle and lauding the strength”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “I Educate Others Whenever I Can, I Focus On What People Can Do And Not On The Negatives” With Bianca L. Rodriguez And Ann-Noreen Bird

    by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT
    Community//

    Celebrities Are Talking About Mental Health, but Stigma Still Exists

    by Dan Pierce
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.