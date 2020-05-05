What the world needs now…

We are all well aware of the uncertainty sweeping around the globe at the moment.

✨💎✨ However, even admit the chaos, there are certain powers you retain. ✨💎✨

THE POWER THAT LIES IN YOUR FREEDOM TO PRACTICE YOUR PERSPECTIVE AND STATE OF BEING AT WILL.

THIS CAN NEVER BE STRIPPED FROM YOU!

🔹 This week I will share some core values that can always be practiced and will be useful to you and everyone around you during these times. 🔹

COMPASSION.

We all have our own options, opinions and strategy to face special situations while everyone’s personal circumstance is unique to them.

We don’t help anyone by judging each other, pointing fingers, and fighting over who is right. So allow others to have their experience while shining a light and leading by example.

Do not judge those who are scared.

Do not judge people who are super relaxed.

Do not judge people who are not scared as you expected them to be.

The more compassion we have for each other, the more apparent it is that we are all in this together.

So be kind.

Be respectful.

Be peaceful.

Be calm or just shit a brick!

✨ WHATEVER FEELS RIGHT FOR YOU! ✨

Let’s go on TOGETHER through these times!

______________________________________

„Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning in life by ourselves alone – we find it with another.” Thomas Merton

______________________________________

The most important value to practice and maintain during these times is love. 💙

What I really appreciate during the last days and weeks is the cohesion happening between people. It’s become obvious that there is a genuine love for one another that backs our actions and mental thought processes.

It’s not just about surviving.

✨🔹 IT’S ABOUT BEING BETTER TOGETHER! 🔹✨

I’ve seen so many posts, videos and people stepping up to teach other what we can do; what we should do.

Behind it all lies a commonality of loving unity as the priorities behind action are things like protecting those in the most danger such as the sick and elderly population.

There is a special kind of selfless love that exists as we assume responsibility for protecting the vulnerable even if statistics show most of us would survive.

But we are more than this!

🔹WE ARE A GLOBAL COMMUNITY! 🔹

We’re in this life together and this really touches me.

Sometimes it’s rays of sunshine like this that show up in dark times and help us persevere.

Let’s focus on this: Our strengths. Our compassion. Our respect. Our responsibility.

Our love and our faith.

______________________________________

“Faith and fear both demand that you believe in something you cannot see. It’s your choice.” Bob Proctor

______________________________________

Faith is another critical value that is more than useful to lean into during times of uncertainty. ✨

It doesn’t matter what you may or may not believe in. And it doesn’t need to pertain to any kind of religious or spiritual teaching.

🔹 Faith, in this sense, is how you feel about the outcome of this current circumstance. 🔹

It’s easy to let fear slip in. It happens to me from time to time if I scan the news or speak to others about the situation on hand. It’s easy to get swept away up by such a powerful energy especially when it surrounds you and is projected by a collective population.

BUT you can choose to direct your thoughts to the worst-case scenario or towards a positive outcome.

What will give you more strength?

I’m not saying to ignore the situation just to feel good. Please, don’t be ignorant and protect yourself wisely. Washing your hands and avoiding direct contact with others is simply part of our responsibilities towards humanity right now.

But you can simultaneously direct your mind towards faith. Having positive visions is also a necessary strategy to stay healthy and keep the vibration of our collective consciousness high.

✨🔹✨ This will save your mind and your soul. ✨🔹✨

Feel free to leave a comment, how you manage the current situation and what helps you most. I looking forward to read this!