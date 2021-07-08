Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What the Most Successful Leaders Do Differently

In order for a company or business to be successful, it must be spearheaded by someone who knows how to be a good leader. A good leader is marked by a lot of characteristics, including being good role models, being passionate about what they do, and being able to learn from their mistakes, among other things. In order to learn how to be a good leader yourself, keep reading.

  1. A good leader is a good role model.

You can always tell who a good leader is if they have a good following. Having people look up to you is a sign that you’re doing something right. People who look up to you are genuinely interested in what you have to say, so be sure that the message you’re spreading is one that can improve your organization and help as many people as possible.

  1. They provide support.

Many times, people look to a leader when they need support. You can provide support by giving your time, listening to other people’s problems, and helping to offer them a solution. A successful leader is not self-centered and will take time out of their day to make sure that everyone around them is just as successful as they are.

  1. They are passionate.

A good leader is someone who believes and is truly passionate about their cause. Being passionate can inspire others to try harder within the organization and help reach its goal.

  1. They are good listeners.

A leader will never put down anyone around them and will always take the time to listen to the opinions of others. They allow others to contribute and are open-minded about what they have to say.

  1. They don’t make the same mistakes twice.

Good leaders will learn from their mistakes in order to be productive and successful. They’ll never make the same mistake twice because they realize what they’re doing isn’t making any progress, and will change their behavior to make sure that they continue to improve.

Originally published on Gregg Reuben’s website.

    Gregg Reuben, CEO at CenterPark

    Gregg Reuben has worked with parking management systems since graduation from UCLA in 1995. Reuben has worked as an owner, President, Vice President and even worked with Mergers and Acquisitions. He has worked with prominent parking companies such as Autofair America, LAZ Parking and ABM Industries. Through his work in the parking management industry, Reuben gained the expertise to found his own company: Alliance Parking. Reuben saw such success with Alliance Parking, that he went on to found two more companies: IntelliPark and CenterPark. Reuben credits his success to his intense passion and dedication. Follow his ventures here and on his websites!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

