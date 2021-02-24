Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What the hell. Just go for it!

And now there is Clubhouse; an invite-only audio social platform available solely for apple IOS. My first reaction was oh no, I am going to have to learn and use another social media platform.   I realize that marketing on social media is a lucrative business, but I often find the entire concept overwhelming and frustrating. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

And now there is Clubhouse; an invite-only audio social platform available solely for apple IOS. My first reaction was oh no, I am going to have to learn and use another social media platform.  

I realize that marketing on social media is a lucrative business, but I often find the entire concept overwhelming and frustrating. Why are followers so important? Do people even read anything of value or do pictures of nonsense get millions of views? 

Like so many, I have a love/hate relationship with social media. I was invited to join by a colleague who called me last week and said, ‘You need to check out clubhouse. It’s legit.’ So, I clicked into my Clubhouse app and tried to figure out what everyone is talking about. 

Once the app was installed, I found myself in a social media marketing room with over 1,000 followers. The room was being moderated by a former ABC reality show Bachelorette and many other reality TV as guest speakers. The topic of discussion was how to get millions of social media followers and views.  

I work hard on not wasting my precious time scrolling Facebook or so I kept ‘Tuned in’ as I did some cardio on my stationary bike. I put my angst and irritation aside and became interested in learning how these people get paid and hired for their social influence. I may or may not agree and that doesn’t matter, the real question is, how and when?

One of the speakers had been hired by actor/director Adam Sandler to work on a couple of movie projects. He shared the story, but he also shared that he started with just one follower and has built a dynasty on social media.

Listening to these influencers got me thinking about my inner approach to success. I am not an optimist, my tendency is towards overwhelm and frustration and feeling like ‘why bother, ‘I’m not going to get there anyway. Then I had a strange and random thought. Instead of saying ‘to hell with it’ and shutting down, why don’t I say, ‘To hell with it’ and go for it? What do I have to lose? I can film silly videos and get creative with my content. If I am at a fork in my work-life road, why don’t I just go in all the way?  

It’s so easy to compare and despair. It’s so easy to make excuses for why things are not working rather than going all-in towards creating success and overcoming any obstacles. In my coaching and speaking work to inspire others, I share how I overcame life and death hardships. It was a weird ‘Ah Ha’ moment, the lightbulb went off for me.  

I started to ponder other areas of my life where I am struggling. Am I putting myself out there to start dating and manifest real love in my ife? Am I calling and asking for support to get my movie into distribution? Am I pitching daily to help support my work and progessional mission? Am I actively seeking teaching and speaking projects etc.? You get the idea.

If there is anything I know, and it’s been said a hundred times before success leaves clues. It also takes focus and intention. Despite what the movie ‘The Secret’ may have misled us to believe, checks will not just show up in the mail if we summon them.

What I DO know about cause and effect is that if I take action there will be results. If the results aren’t what I want or need then I need to change the action. Remove all emotion and it becomes pretty simple.

It still seems daunting but rather than deciding I’m not going to be victorious I am trying something new. Just do the work, create the best product and service, put myself out there to meet someone who will love me back, take care of my body, and stay OUT OF THE RESULTS.  

For this moment let’s just see what happens. It’s better than being beaten down by depression and anxiety. 

Does anyone else suffer from analysis paralysis? For us overthinkers, going forward is a victory in itself so congratulations on all you ARE doing. Let’s just make up our minds and do this together, join me on Clubhouse or IG Amyjordanspeaks

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Clubhouse We Drop Gems Club Breaks Record For The Longest Running Room in ios App History

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    Clubhouse. In, or out?

    by Jo Watson (CMgr MCMI)
    Community//

    Is social media making you anxious?

    by Dr. Pragya Agarwal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.