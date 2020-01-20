Are you facing a major challenge that makes you wonder “What the Hell Happened?” I know I have! I’ve been talking and writing about recovery lately. This article will be useful if you’re considering sobriety, and just about any other change that you’re thinking about making in your life.

What is your challenge?

As you are wondering “What the Hell Happened” and you feel the need to re-evaluate your situation, consider taking small steps when you set out to make changes. For instance, do you want to moderate your drinking or quit altogether? Or maybe you want to quit smoking, or some other addictive behavior? Perhaps you’d like to find a new career or earn $$$ in revenue next year, but you don’t think you’re up to it? One of the things that I was told when I quit drinking was “take it one day at a time.” This is good advice for anyone making any kind of behavior change, and, really, it’s all about our thoughts and behaviors.

Or perhaps you have a dream…

If you’re one of the lucky people out there who don’t have a challenge on the horizon, I’m delighted for you. I’ll bet you have a dream though, right? You may even be one of the really lucky folks who are actively pursuing their dreams. I am definitely pursuing my dream, and, I still have challenges, several actually. Do you think you’re dreams are out of reach? Dreaming too big? “Oh, I couldn’t possibly.” I call bullshit on that. Truly. If you have a dream, YOU are the only person holding you back.

Passing on the wisdom

My coach, yes I have a coach, asked me these questions last week and I think they are brilliant. I think they are so powerful that I am passing them along to you as my gift. If you take the time to dig deep, these questions will help you reach your goal.

Who do you need to be, to be the person who _________________________?

(insert your goal)

What do you need to think, to be the person who _______________________?

(insert same goal)

What do you need to feel, to be the person who ________________________?

(insert same goal)

What do you need to do, to be the person who _________________________?

(insert same goal)?

What will you need to be different, or do differently, to create this result?

What is the cost of NOT GOING FOR YOUR GOAL

FOR YOUR GOAL What is your present self going to need to do, EVERY DAY, to set up your future-self for success?

Powerful right? Take your time. Go deep. Let me know what your challenges or dreams are. I would love to hear from you.