Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What ‘Talking Straight’ Can Do For Our Relationships

How to remove friction from our conversations

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I was impatiently pounding the pavement to get to my appointment when a young girl on the sidewalk started yelling at her friend that ‘she hadn’t been honest with her, that she hadn’t been straight with their group of friends’, in fact, that she had outright ‘lied’ about the circumstances they were discussing. Right before their voices faded out, I heard the young girl exclaim to her friend “I don’t know what you mean by talking straight?!”

So after this slight eavesdropping event, it had me wondering, do I know what talking straight means?

To the young lady on the street, I am here to let you know that I also wasn’t aware of what this term really means (which sounds quite naive now that I am writing this, but entirely necessary), and after much research and book flipping from one young-ish lady to another this is what it means to ‘talk straight’.

According to Stephen M.R Covey author of “The Speed Of Trust”, Talking straight at the core is about “being honest, telling the truth and letting people know where you stand”. If you make your agenda clear and call things as they are minus the spin, you demonstrate personal integrity and ultimately begin to build trust.

Key points of talking straight:
— Be honest (with yourself and others).
— Get to your point as quickly as possible (avoid fluff and spin).
— Let people know where you stand.

It’s often easy to manipulate a situation by leaving out the parts of the story which are awkward, embarrassing, and/or confronting. But this can distort things, add friction, or even create an environment where everything takes longer than it needs to.

Share Your Opinions More
It’s ok to have a different point of view, but (in my evolving opinion on this topic) what isn’t ok is not stress testing your point of view by not sharing it. By not sharing it, all you do is erode your own self-confidence and misalign yourself. I am not saying you must share your opinion in every situation, be aware of the tone and environment and weigh up your options, but ultimately sharing your opinion can help others to see and recalibrate where they stand, it allows them to take in new information that they may not have been exposed to, and possibly update their position.


Try to involve other people to assist with your process, this will increase the likelihood for change.
How you ask?! According to Covey, start by asking for “feedback”, you could try “I’m really trying to improve my ability to talk straight, would you mind giving me feedback to let me know how I’m doing in my relationship with you?” This will not only keep you accountable but also dissolve any “blind spots” we typically have trouble seeing for ourselves.
You can also try asking this question of somebody else: “Is there something you really want to tell me but have been hesitant to?”
By asking this question you get the chance to see what it’s like for someone to talk straight with you. This is also great in developing compassion.

Here’s to that young girl on the sidewalk, by being exposed to that conversation I now have a more versed understanding of what it means to not only talk straight but what it really means to be honest.

HOT TIP: Ask yourself what keeps you from talking straight? It might be a fear of being wrong or a lack of courage. Identify this, and weigh up the cost to yourself, and those you care about. What is more important to you?!

    Becky Smouha, Founder of Super Babes Club, Co-Founder of Hoobie

    Becky is a creative entrepreneur, bringing together her passions and experience across sustainable fashion, psychology, wellness, and self-development.
    She is the Founder of Super Babes; a community for women striving to be the very best versions of themselves. Through community-driven self-discovery, accountability, and access to invaluable resources, we aim to support and empower our community on their unique journey through life.

    As we build our community, we'd love you to join us on the journey. Find us on Instagram: @super_babes_club

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    LightField Studios/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    3 Powerful Ways Parents Can Help Their Children Understand Race Relations

    by Julia Olayanju PhD
    Community//

    The big picture

    by Uzma
    Community//

    9 Dreadful mistakes ladies make in the name of love

    by Dorine Otinga

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.