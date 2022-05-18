What stressors manifest in your life? 

There are simply two human emotions, love and fear. Fear is an emotion generally felt in the presence or prospect of danger or threat. It is a consequence of the danger analysis and allows the subject to flee or fight it.

Fear being the bottleneck to you living in total fulfilment. But if you can recognise your fear, you have a powerful indicator of how to change your life. What you fear most; you attract. It is a self-fulfilling prognosis to guarantee you crush fears and grow your consciousness. Fear is primal. It’s a necessary feeling that can immobilise or inspire action.

“Courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to overcome it,” said Nelson Mandela.

So we learn our fears in childhood experiences, from caretakers, parents, teachers and authority figures. They crop up in adulthood in times of crisis, ambiguity and when we have no control. And, of course, they crop up at work!

When your work environment does not offer you any certainty, look for security within yourself. Take stock of what you have that is strong and what abilities and talents you can rely on. The wisdom of using your resources and the certainty that you can rely on them in all circumstances reduces the fear of the unknown. Again, it’s compensating for the lack of external reference points with inner confidence.

Sometimes when we are accustomed to high levels of stress as a child, our body fails to did not recognise the danger and not hear the alarm bells. Hence the resistance stage is prolonged, and this continued state of high levels of stress can lead to a state of chronic stress and total exhaustion.

Indeed, Seyles studies showed that when the state of stress is lengthy or intense, it could sometimes lead to disease. Although Seyles 1974 does discuss eustress (positive stress that can be viewed as challenging), which can be true in some cases, this is not always the case and requires a profound level of self-awareness. In addition, the accumulation and sheer enormity of the stressors and our perception of his situation could not be viewed as anything positive when we are in it.

The link between stress and illness has been well documented in articles by Steptoe and Cohen 1999. In addition, research clearly shows that highly stressed individuals are more likely to fall sick than non-stressed individuals. Sapolsky echoed these findings with his writings about the effects of chronic stress on the body and the terminal effects of stress on the immune system, growth, and the erosion of memory.

McGrath’s stress model defines stress as an imbalance between environmental demand and the response. This, in turn, leads us to interpret that McGrath’s definition implies that the “degree of stress is correlated with a person’s perceived inability to deal with an environmental demand. This would conclude that a person’s stress level depends on their self-perceived abilities and self-confidence. Stress is correlated with a person’s fear of failure.” This is applicable in this case study. Siegrist says that the importance of fairness is one’s perception where obligations and demands highly outweigh the rewards and the motivation.

Staying positive by stepping back from the situation and focusing on the positive aspects of one’s life and every effort to overcome one’s fear; Letting go by not trying to control one’s fear at all costs and by realising that it is impossible to foresee everything or to have control over everything. stress

We know that individuals who feel in control of their situation can reduce their fear. Increasing the endogenous production of oxytocin promotes social contact and allows individuals to control their condition better. However, change and uncertainty are now a constant feature of our times. Once you walk through the door of fear, it may not disappear, but you have the control to make it collapse in all aspects of your life.