What Started As A Name: Bo Diddley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Creation Of A Name, By Invoking Life Into A Character! BO DIDDLEY and the Song, "Bo Diddley!"

What began as a character transitioned into a musical performance. It was the claiming of a name. Let’s make it very clear, that names have meaning. Our reason for takinG on a certain name has a reason for it. Now, that can be good or bad. However, in this regard, we are sticking to the retaining of a cultural name.

Now, that such is clear, we move into comprehending how our imagination comes to life, in the context of music! Once such a name takes on a persona of its own, it becomes attractive. So attractive that one claims it as its own. Now, that’s a hip vibe, indeed. “Bo Diddley.” You have to ask yourself what’s the meaning. “Diddley.” Just its pronunciation permits your very tongue to create a new rhythm. A new rhythm which is created and becomes the trademark for one’s legacy. Sometimes, there is not a particular meaning. There is simply a magical spark, which colors that very name. And, when colored in it, you take musical flight!

Bo Diddley

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

