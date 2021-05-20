What Started As A Name: Bo Diddley #BlackAmericanHer/History360

What began as a character transitioned into a musical performance. It was the claiming of a name. Let’s make it very clear, that names have meaning. Our reason for takinG on a certain name has a reason for it. Now, that can be good or bad. However, in this regard, we are sticking to the retaining of a cultural name.

Now, that such is clear, we move into comprehending how our imagination comes to life, in the context of music! Once such a name takes on a persona of its own, it becomes attractive. So attractive that one claims it as its own. Now, that’s a hip vibe, indeed. “Bo Diddley.” You have to ask yourself what’s the meaning. “Diddley.” Just its pronunciation permits your very tongue to create a new rhythm. A new rhythm which is created and becomes the trademark for one’s legacy. Sometimes, there is not a particular meaning. There is simply a magical spark, which colors that very name. And, when colored in it, you take musical flight!

Bo Diddley