What sort of Happy are you?

Do you knowย #happinessย is of 5 types:

๐Ÿ˜Š ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ:

The daily small things that makes you happy for Fraction of seconds/ minutes.

e.g. A lovely view, seeing a child smile, having your amazing food

๐Ÿ˜Š ๐—™๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ โ€“ ๐—˜๐—ด๐—ผ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

Happiness that comes through Comparison. When you sense you are better off than other

e.g. Winning a race, getting a promotion

๐Ÿ˜Š ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜‚๐˜€ โ€“ ๐—๐—ผ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€:

Joy of buying something new or gaining some memorable experience

e.g. Buying a new car, going on a Holiday, purchasing a new dress

๐Ÿ˜Š ๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—š๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด:

Feeling of being Generous by Giving to others. You can give materiastic things or support

e.g. Giving money, food, clothes to needy. Giving a pat on the back, recommendation or helping hand

๐Ÿ˜Š ๐—จ๐˜๐—น๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—•๐—น๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜€:

Happiness is achieving that ultimate bliss when you feel happier even in toughest of the times. Something we all are thriving for.

e.g. Feeling satisfied doing meaningful work. Fealing of Fullfillment and Gratitude even if you have nothing.

So what sory of Happiness do you experience on daily basis.

What are you doing to achieve theย #bliss