What sort of Happy are you?

Do you know #happiness is of 5 types:

😊 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲:

The daily small things that makes you happy for Fraction of seconds/ minutes.

e.g. A lovely view, seeing a child smile, having your amazing food

😊 𝗙𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘅 – 𝗘𝗴𝗼 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Happiness that comes through Comparison. When you sense you are better off than other

e.g. Winning a race, getting a promotion

😊 𝗟𝗮𝗲𝘁𝘂𝘀 – 𝗝𝗼𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀:

Joy of buying something new or gaining some memorable experience

e.g. Buying a new car, going on a Holiday, purchasing a new dress

😊 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴:

Feeling of being Generous by Giving to others. You can give materiastic things or support

e.g. Giving money, food, clothes to needy. Giving a pat on the back, recommendation or helping hand

😊 𝗨𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘀:

Happiness is achieving that ultimate bliss when you feel happier even in toughest of the times. Something we all are thriving for.

e.g. Feeling satisfied doing meaningful work. Fealing of Fullfillment and Gratitude even if you have nothing.

So what sory of Happiness do you experience on daily basis.

What are you doing to achieve the #bliss