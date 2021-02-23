Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHAT SMALL BUSINESSES SHOULD KNOW ABOUT DONATING

Donating is one way of giving back to your community. It is an act of compassion that helps a business to build goodwill and benefit the community. Charitable donations may also be a source of stress, and it might come with so many difficulties. Here are some of the things a small business should know […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Donating is one way of giving back to your community. It is an act of compassion that helps a business to build goodwill and benefit the community. Charitable donations may also be a source of stress, and it might come with so many difficulties. Here are some of the things a small business should know about donating.

1. Donating Comes With Benefits

Donating connects you with the community. Most people like shopping in a business that cares for them and is not just after the profits. Small businesses also get tax deductions when they donate to the community.

It also helps in network building. Small businesses can network with potential partners and develop associations with other corporations through charitable giving.

Another benefit of donating is promoting staff morale. Individuals feel good and motivated if they work for a business that gives back to their community.

2. Donate to an Organization That Fit Your Corporate’s Values

To leverage your donations fully, donate to the right organization. For instance, for a small business, pick a local community group since you are tied to it. Take your time before you decide the company to give your donations to. If you find multiple organizations that fit your corporate values, do not hesitate to offer your contributions to them. This will create stronger bonds with great charitable organizations and the community, which is your customer base.

3. Ways of Donating

There exist various techniques that you can employ when donating to charity. Even though donating financial support is the most common way, here are some other ways you can give charitable support.

• Volunteer: As a small business, you can donate your time to a significant cause. You can volunteer at a charity run, soup kitchen, and homeless shelter.

• Start a charity drive: As a business, you can correct food items that are unperishable and distribute them at food banks.

• Sponsor a sporting team: Youths have come up with teams but are always searching for sponsors. As a company, you can donate towards uniforms and field upkeep.

• Donate online: You can create virtual contribution platforms to offer automatic donations.

Conclusion

Finally, donating is very crucial even if you are a small business. Donating to charity connects you with the community and potential partners.

    Chart Westcott, Co-Founder and COO at Ikarian Capital

    Chart Westcott currently serves as the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Ikarian Capital, LLC. He works for the company as a long/short equity biotech focused investment adviser. Chart completed his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University and received a BA in History. He then went on to receive his JD in Law from Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law. He was able to focus on both corporate transactions and tax law.

    Aside from his professional career, Chart Westcott has been heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors. He currently serves on the board of many different philanthropic organizations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ways to Incorporate Philanthropy into Your Business

    by David Drumheller
    Community//

    Stress Can Have Effects on You Mentally and Physically: Here’s How Donating to Charity Is Good for Your Health — and the World

    by Maxime Croll
    Community//

    Small Businesses Can Make a Big Difference in their Community

    by Brian Hughes

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.