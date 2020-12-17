Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What small businesses must do to move forward during COVID-19? Advice from EJ Dalius

The coronavirus pandemic has been catastrophic for public health and the economy across the world. Still, its economic impact is not clear as nations struggle to chart recovery methods while the pandemic keeps raging. But one thing that everyone would agree on is that small businesses are facing an existential crisis. This is an alarming […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The coronavirus pandemic has been catastrophic for public health and the economy across the world. Still, its economic impact is not clear as nations struggle to chart recovery methods while the pandemic keeps raging. But one thing that everyone would agree on is that small businesses are facing an existential crisis. This is an alarming situation for the US because small businesses are the major job generators as 48% of jobs originate from businesses that employ less than 500 people, cites Eric Dalius while confirming that the same sector accounts for 43.5% GDP. Small businesses are highly vulnerable to various threats due to the fragile finances that leave no room to absorb even mild shocks forget about the whiplash of the pandemic. 

The government has correctly identified the threat and provided aid for small businesses that should help to gather strength to tide over the crisis. Eric J Dalius recommends some steps that small businesses should take to navigate the current crisis that includes looking after employee welfare and guiding them to look after their mental health so that they can once again become productive like before.

Make plans and avoid impulsive decisions

The grim situation has all the ingredients that can make small business owners panic, which can blur their vision and affect their ability to make the right decisions at the right time. During the crisis, never rush but take your time to understand the situation and avoid any knee-jerk reaction, advises EJ Dalius, who has faced various adversities during his long and successful marketing career.  Since every day comes up with new information about the Covid19 crisis, you must be flexible to adapt to changes at the shortest notice to take the best decision that suits the situation. Make detailed contingency plans and tap the resources that can show light amid the darkness.

Understand the changed needs of consumers

The Covid19 pandemic has shaken the world and widely disrupted our lives that have sent shocks across the entire human race. Lives have perhaps changed forever because it is hard to believe that we will be able to replicate the life enjoyed before the pandemic. People are building new habits to cope with disrupted living due to the pandemic, and it has changed their needs. Small business owners must figure out the new needs so that they can develop strategies to meet the new customer expectations, even from those who have been loyal to the business and brand for years.

Adapt some realistic accounting

This is the time to show your innovative skills that can help reinvent your business and keep it going during the pandemic. After zeroing in on some creative solutions and have made some plans by taking time, you must get ready to take some hard decisions.  Estimate your cash flow before and after the pandemic on a realistic basis with a focus on fixed and variable expenses so that you know what to cut and when. Plan to delay some payments, if possible.

Finally, seek whatever public assistance comes your way, including government aids.

    Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

    Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just geting started with their MLM company. Read more https://ericdalius.co/  https://ericdalius.org/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ways to take care of your social wellbeing during Covid19 as described by EJ Dalius

    by Eric Dalius Dalius
    Community//

    Cope with Covid19 by taking care of your emotional wellbeing with tips from EJ Dalius

    by Eric Dalius Dalius
    Community//

    Take care of your physical health during Covid19 with guidance from EJ Dalius

    by Eric Dalius Dalius

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.