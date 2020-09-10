Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Skills Do Effective Consultants Have?

Many consultants are great when it comes to offering a wide set of skills that cut across numerous disciplines in areas such as marketing, sales, HR, and even IT. However, there are some consultants that have skills that only concentrate in a certain field, gaining in-depth knowledge in that area of specialization.

For a consultant to be successful in their chosen areas and perform well, they need to have specific skills including the following.

Communication Skills

The consultant’s primary mandate is to give clear, concise, and accurate information. Practical communication skills will help the consultant collect necessary information from the other employees and communicate strategies towards the implementation of solutions.

Logical and Creative Thinking

Consulting requires an individual to be a smart, critical thinker as companies entrust them with some of the issues affecting them. The consultant should provide logical and workable ideas in their areas of expertise. Creative thinking is an essential skill to the consultant as it allows for innovative approaches towards running the organization.

Problem Solving

In many cases, consultants are brought in when a company is in need of arbitration regarding people and reconciliation skills. Technical consultants may be in demand within an organization with technical hitches and faulty systems that need troubleshooting and restoration, and consultants in general will need to be able to assess problems and identify workable solutions. The consultant needs to have problem-solving capabilities and qualities to offer assistance.

Collaboration

Consultants do not work by themselves; they are always a part of a team looking for solutions. Having the capacity to relate well with staff across the organizational structure is essential for the consultant. Consultants should have people skills, be approachable, friendly, and willing to listen. These qualities make it easy for them to work with others.

Credibility

A consultant can build confidence and trust by gaining credibility. A positive report and referral based on excellent performance show how credible a consultant is. Pursuing academic as well as professional certifications are great ways to gain credibility with organizations, as well. Soliciting reviews from satisfied clients can also be effective.

The consultant can build their profile on professional websites which showcase their qualifications and skills. Offering advice and publishing their original content is also an excellent way to gain credibility.

Organization and Time Management

Consultants come on board, especially in companies for interpersonal and technical problems, when internal skills or protocols are insufficient. Most of these solutions required are considered to be time-sensitive. Consultants should be punctual and efficient in the way they manage their time and organize their strategies.

    Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

    Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

    Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

    As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

    What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

    Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2016, Gregg left the firm to open his own firm: Jaclin Law Group, P.C. where he serves as the Managing Partner. 

     

    While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

