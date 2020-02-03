What Seeds Are You Sowing?

Much has been said about the Superbowl shows – both for and against. Here’s my initial pass, particularly in response to Pitbull’s pre-game show. 🏈

We cannot have both when one will not permit the other and vice versa.

Example:

🎯 I love potato chips. In fact, I can put down an entire “party size” bag in one sitting, without so much as a blink of an eye — all while binge-watching Netflix — mindless shows are also my preference.

likewise,

🎯 I love when my mind, body, and spirit are strong, sharp, disciplined, healthy and efficient. This, of course, requires exercise, careful choices, and ultimately saying “no” to a host of consumptions that otherwise make me feel good in the moment. (You know, like lays potato chips, Netflix, and hours of couch surfing.)

3 Truths:

I can’t reasonably expect my brain, body, and mind to reconcile the two sharply different sets of wants and values so as to magically deliver me both outcomes. It’s an impossibility. Nor can I reasonably expect someone else (adult or child) to reconcile or deliver me my expectations and idealized outcomes, based on my command. Neither I – nor you, nor we – can have both. (Much as we may all agree we wish we could.)

Example 2:

And so it is with pre-game and half-time shows, for starters. Some say it’s a showing of female power, athleticism, and skill. Others say it’s demeaning, it’s prurient, it’s not helpful to women, children, or even men, generally, etc. Some say, “just live & let live”.

With that, I would apply the same analysis as above:

🎯 I love music, dancing, singing, and I love that today women are in a place to be able to take their rightful spot in headliner shows (in every context).

likewise,

🎯 I love it when young boys and girls, adult men and women, see one another as human beings. With minds, bodies, and spirits that are sharp, fully developed and are entirely respected for their humanity. This, of course, requires careful choices, like saying “no” to a host of consumptions that otherwise may make some feel good in the moment. (You know, like potato chips, Netflix, and couch surfing.)

We can’t reasonably expect our brains, bodies, and minds to reconcile the two sharply different sets of wants and values of the recent Superbowl’s half-time show. For example – involuntary reactions (both sides) to pole dancing overshadows athleticism. Hypersexualization overshadows humanity, mind, and mindfulness.

Mixed messages come with a price. They come with a price in courtrooms, in board rooms, in classrooms, and so on.

And, like all images, once issued they can’t easily be retracted. They are planted deep in psyches, belief systems, norms and values. The roots spread and have consequences. (This is why evidence is so rigorously tested and objected to in courtrooms. Evidence has a “prejudicial” impact that outlasts testimony. Shows are physical evidence in many respects.)

There’s an old adage: Be careful what we sow. Because, it’s what we eventually reap. Surely we have better seeds than hypersexualization on public prime time television. And, a show that also happens to be shown and celebrated on THE day that’s highest and rife with real, documented, and tragic sex trafficking.

(Last but not least, I wouldn’t want anyone and everyone from the public-world looking at or thinking about my adult daughter or my baby grandson in the way we were encouraged to look at perfect strangers during the entertainment portions of the Superbowl shows. Would you want that for your own loved ones?)

I welcome all views and contributions. Thank you for considering those above.

Copyright 2020.