What seat does fear take in the vehicle of your life?

We all have fears. Recently I have been thinking a lot about this subject, as it has come up often in my coaching sessions. Perhaps this is because of all the things that are going on in our world right now, or perhaps fear has always had a strong role in our lives.

Fear is prevalent in so many different ways.

What is fear? Fear is defined by the dictionary as an unpleasant often strong emotion caused by anticipation or awareness of danger; anxious concern; and reason for alarm. Fear fundamentally changes our physiological state, in addition to our behavior and response. When we engage with a fearful stimulus, our bodies are equipped with the innate function for flight or flight – to stay or flee. Oftentimes fear is an unpleasant emotion or belief. It arises from the feeling that there is a real or perceived danger or a threat present.

This is such an important topic, especially today. One of the most important things that we can do for ourselves is to recognize the presence of the fear, identify what the fear is and how it is showing up. We cannot move through anything in life without first bringing consciousness to it. I encourage you to think about the things that cause you to fear in this world. What can we do when we connect with the fear that we hold in ourselves? How can we begin to let some of that fear go?

Once we are able to truly see the fear in all of its form, how it makes us feel, the discomfort and emotions that it causes, then we are able to start the process of breaking it down.

Here is what we can do in a few simple steps:

 Allow yourself to recognize the fear.

• Work to try to shift the mindset around how you actually perceive fear. When we attend to a different perspective, we actually can lessen the fear that exists.

• Choose how you want to engage with the fear. Look to the past and identify ways that you have actually conquered your fears and bring those images to the forefront of your mind. This can help to change your perception and engagement with the present fears by recalling your successes from the past.

• Controlling your thought patterns. We must remember that fear does not have to be in the driver seat. We have a choice. We can choose to put fear in the rear, or not in the car at all. Changing our mindset and relationship to fear is a process that takes attention and energy. It’s about shifting the way we think and see these things in our lives.

Perspective is a choice. When we begin to choose for ourselves, we realize we have more control over how we show up, react, and adjust then we might have thought otherwise.

