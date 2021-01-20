Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Safe and Budget-Wise Alternatives to Travelling Author Ross Victory Does to Combat Stress

As a writer, Ross Victory is no stranger to the mental blocks and other stresses that come with using one’s creativity to come up with quality literature that bears the author’s tone and ideals.  To get away from all the stress and quiet his thoughts, Ross travels.  “Before the pandemic, I was shameless about taking […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As a writer, Ross Victory is no stranger to the mental blocks and other stresses that come with using one’s creativity to come up with quality literature that bears the author’s tone and ideals. 

To get away from all the stress and quiet his thoughts, Ross travels. 

“Before the pandemic, I was shameless about taking vacations to deserted islands and foreign cultures because I like to play as hard as I work,” he said. 

With the pandemic affecting travel and routines, the author had to find other ways to deal with stress despite limited mobility and funds. Here’s how he did it. 

“To relieve stress, I enjoy massages, exercise, and hypnotherapy for sleep. I realize that stress and burnout are critical steps in the book-writing process. It’s best to respect your body’s need for rest, take a break, and continue later,” Ross shared. 

When burned out because of writing, the author makes music as he was a singer/songwriter before he shifted his career to writing. But if burned out by both writing and making music, Ross said that he takes a break and gets out into nature by hiking or taking a road trip to a new place. 

“I’m an adventurer at my core, so new places, new faces, and new ideas relax me because I get outside of my own head,” he said. 

Prioritizing Mental Health 

According to Ross, the biggest challenge he has faced, along with subsequent loss of opportunities, is not prioritizing his mental health as early as he could. 

“As a creative person, I’ve always been inclined to anxiety and susceptible to my environment–body language, microexpressions, and microaggressions. Still, it wasn’t until I began to lose family matters that I instinctively understood that most things are out of our circle of influence, so surrender only makes sense,” Ross said. 

To deal with issues concerning his mental health, Ross has engaged in every measure possible and sought the help of therapists, coaches, and counselors since he believes they can provide the best assistance in matters like this. 

“There is value in Massages, float tanks, and every mental health measure imaginable. They exist for a reason. The pain does not necessarily go away, but it becomes less distracting and easier to manage. That relief alone is worth the time and money,” he said.

Ross Victory is a singer/songwriter-turned-author from Los Angeles. His creative output is broad through Urban Adult Contemporary music and literature, writing non-fiction and thematic novelettes. He began publishing books, audiobooks, and music independently in 2019. Ross is best known for his breakthrough father-son memoir book set, Views from the Cockpit and Panorama, and his unique vocal texture.
For more information, check out Ross Victory on Facebook and Instagram.

    Luis Jorge Rios, Combat Veteran Freelance Journalist at luisjorgerios.com

    US Army Combat Veteran turned writer helps people reach new levels of success and influence. Luis also runs TEDx events and TED circles online and helps train in public speaking. Mentored by Mark Cuban his eye for business and potential growth has been trained at a billionaire level.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Rhonda Ross with Iconic Mom, Diana Ross on tour
    Community//

    Part 2: ‘I’m Always Paying Attention To Where My Power Is, Especially During The Coronavirus’

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
    Rhonda Ross with Iconic Mom, Diana Ross on tour
    Community//

    ‘Reach Out And Touch’ Diana Ross And Daughter Rhonda Ross On Tour Before COVID-19: Part 1

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Ross Adickman of Amicon: “My biggest piece of advice to colleagues is to be prepared and be on time”

    by Jilea Hemmings

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.