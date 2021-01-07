What Ruben Vanhees Knows About Turning Setbacks Into Innovation

Every now and then you read about a near death experience that inspires an entrepreneur. Perhaps such moments humble you and makes you connect with a mission that is values-based.

At the beginning of 2019, Ruben Vanhees, a Fleming, traveled to Medellin in Colombia. After being set up on a fake date by a local criminal gang, he was brutally abducted and robbed. He managed to escape after three days though.

Ruben believed he would have been killed if he hadn’t been fortunate and brave enough to escape. That experience had a sordid experience on him as he was down with post-traumatic stress disorder and his quality of life reduced.

However, every situation can be determined by our perception. There can be a blessing in every disappointment, if only you paid attention to possibilities.

Ruben found out that spending time outdoor swimming in cold-water was crucial in helping to deal with the stress and anxiety. According to Ruben, “The therapeutic effect was tremendous I decided to make an international business out of it.” He wanted to help others who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress or anxiety.

Ruben started his innovated line of swimwear called ICEWIM. He found out that there was a big gap in the market for swimwear.

With ICEWIM, Ruben wants people to find the fun in cold-water swimming. Certainly, many swimwear products have their shortcomings, but with ICEWIM you do not have to worry about pricing or comfort.

Compared to conventional swimwear, ICEWIM is made of Yulex. Yulex is biodegradable and has a low carbon footprint. Yulex retains body heat and creates an extra layer of insulation that protects from the cold.