What Philanthropy Looks Like Over the Holidays

Dr. Malik Muhammad on what philanthropy looks like over the holidays.

The holidays are genuinely the most wonderful time of the year for many different individuals. The reason why it is a fantastic time is that it compels individuals to be more giving. They can look outside of themselves and think about the needs of others. Indeed, that is why philanthropy looks much different over the holidays.

The Needy Can Gain More Reception Over The Holidays

The needy always require charity and help. There can be no better time to help those people than during the holidays. Holidays are also considered as the time of giving, but this is also dependent on how people spend.

One of the reasons that giving back is emphasized during the holidays is that it is considered as an act of de-stressing. Giving to those in need helps people feel more relaxed and can improve mental health.

How To Give Back

There are many ways to help and give people charity during the holidays. A few of them are presented below.

Pay someone’s balance

Paying the Layaway is a non-profit organization that helps pay the balances for those who are in need. This is a source of donation and by this, we can also pay off balances on gifts for children, which includes toys, games, etc.

Send Over Warm Holiday Wishes to People Who Are Hungry

Many families struggle to have comfortable holidays with a proper meal, so we can help them by providing them a meal and by sending a thoughtful note to them.

Provide Clean Cooking Utensils

Providing clean cooking utensils to a family who is struggling can help them to have clean and hygienic food.

Help People Who Are Affected by Natural Calamities

As the holiday season comes, one should remember places like Florida and California, where natural disasters affected many lives. Natural disasters have affected quite a few people around that area as well.

Thankfully, there are a variety of ways to give to organizations that can help these people. In each of these cases, one can work with shelters, organizations, and other entities that work with those who are in need. This is how philanthropy evolves over the holidays.

    Dr. Malik Muhammad, Clinical Director

    Dr. Malik Muhammad is a clinical director and author. He is passionate about providing stellar mental health services, especially to minorities. Visit his website for more information.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

