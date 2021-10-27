What Philanthropy Looks Like Over the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches us, we find ourselves wanting to make a difference. Whether it’s with a donation or an action, you can find yourself helping people in need this holiday season. Today, we’ll be looking at ways that you can give back to your community this holiday season.

Run a race for a good cause

There are several different races that you could participate in around the United States. For example, The New York Road Runners’ Jingle Bell Jog 5K allows you to participate in the race to raise money for youth programs. This, in turn, benefits almost 250,000 children.

Donate to Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Amazon Wishlist

If you feel iffy about making a monetary donation, why not buy someone a gift? The Seattle Children’s Hospital has recently partnered with Amazon to compile a list of gifts for their patients, with everything on the list from toys to hygiene products. It’s not easy to wake up in the hospital on Christmas as an adult, much less a child. Giving them a gift could be something that takes their mind off the hardships they’re currently facing and gives them a bit of hope during the holiday season.

Donate your flight miles

If you’re someone who loves to travel, you might have an excess amount of flight miles on your card. If you want to help out the big charities such as Make-A-Wish but don’t know how, why don’t you donate your miles? The company does so much for children in need; donating your miles to their Wishes in Flight program ensures that your miles don’t go to waste, as they don’t expire and are used to help grant a wish.

Make a blanket for someone who needs it

Everyone knows the iconic character, Linus, from the Peanuts franchise, but do you know about Project Linus? Project Linus is an organization where you can donate a blanket to a child in need. If you’re not crafty, you can donate money so they can purchase a blanket. A blanket provides a sense of warmth and home to a child less fortunate than us this winter, and through Project Linus, this organization has donated around 350 blankets every month for over two decades!