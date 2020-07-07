What Philanthropy Looks Like on the Small Scale

Though big gestures of charity tend to get the most attention, not every philanthropist sets up scholarships or donates thousands of dollars each year. The reality is that many philanthropic people can only participate on a smaller scale. Though their acts of kindness may not be as grand, they still make a significant impact. When hundreds of people get together and start giving, the results can be impressive. Here are some examples of small-scale philanthropy that can change the world.

Crowdfunding

One of the most considerable changes to philanthropy has been the rise of crowdfunding. This technique involves people posting their needs online, where others can choose to give as much or as little as they want. There are all sorts of opportunities out there, from crowdfunding giants like GoFundMe to smaller sites like Donors Choose. These can be an excellent way for people to get help even if they do not qualify as a nonprofit charity. For example, teachers who need a little money for classroom supplies can get help without having to go through a lot of bureaucratic red tape for grants. All the small donations from people worldwide can add up very quickly when the internet is involved.

Volunteering Time

Money is not the only thing philanthropists have to give. Often, a little time from the right person can be life-changing. Some people may want to consider volunteering with organizations where they can mentor at-risk youths. Others may have unique skills, like accounting or construction, that charitable organizations need to operate. Just an hour or two of a person’s time each week can change a life.

Donating Belongings

Just about everyone has items lying around that they no longer use or need. Taking the time to go through possessions and donate these goods can ensure that those in need receive assistance. For example, an old prom dress can help a young woman feel confident at a school event, or an old mattress can give a senior a comfortable place to sleep. Some small scale philanthropists even take it a step farther and donate blood or stem cells to those in need!

