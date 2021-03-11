Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Parents Should Know about the School Evaluation Process

Many children have ADHD and other learning disabilities. These children need to find school services and support services that cater to their unique needs. These children’s needs and education rights are well stated in the IDEA. IDEA stands for Individuals with Disability Education Act. The act provides that an evaluation be done for these students. The purpose of the assessment is to determine how and why the child is struggling. Here, we will help you understand what entails a school evaluation process.

Steps in the IEP Process

Consent

The first step in the evaluation process is giving written consent. This means that the parent or guardian must agree in writing for the evaluation to take place. The school will provide a form called Consent for Initial Evaluation which must be signed. Upon receipt of this form, one should ensure that it is dated. The date is essential as it compels the school to undertake the evaluation within 60 days from the date of submission of the consent.

Additionally, parents will want to make sure they have proof that the school received the signed form. The evidence may be in the form of a stamped receipt or a letter. The receipt or letter must also be dated. 

Information Gathering

The second step in the school evaluation process is gathering information. Specific individuals will be requested to provide information about the child. Among those consulted will be the child’s parent, child’s doctor, and teachers.

Educational Testing

The third step in the school evaluation process is performing the test. The school’s psychologist is the one mandated to undertake the test. There are many areas related to general disability that the physiologist will test. These include hearing, vision, general intelligence, communication, motor abilities, and emotional status—all these help assess the children’s overall ability.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to prepare the child for those tests mentally. They should try and explain the situation using age-appropriate language. 

Does the Child Qualify for an IEP

The evaluation process’ final step is a meeting of the school’s committee on special education. The meeting’s primary purpose is to determine if the child qualifies for an IEP (individualized education program) under IDEA. To be eligible for an IEP under the IDEA, a child must have one of the 13 classifications of disability

The IEP Document

If your child qualifies for an IEP, your child’s teachers will craft an IEP that takes into account your input as well as your child’s input. The IEP must include specific information such as:

  •  the child’s present levels of academic achievement and functional performance, which will include details on how the disability affects the child’s involvement and progress in the general curriculum
  • annual goals for progress
  • services to be provided or any changes to the curriculum 
  • how much of the school day the child will spend in classes and activities with nondisabled children
  • how/if the child will participate in state and district-wide assessments, including what modifications to tests the child needs
  • when services and modifications will begin, how often they will be provided, where they will be provided, and how long they will last
  • how progress towards annual goals will be measured

Once the IEP is signed, it becomes a legal contract between the child’s guardian and the school district. Following the initial IEP, you will meet with school faculty each year to review the IEP and determine if goals are being achieved or any changes or revisions are needed.

This article was an originally published on dredwardthalheimer.co.

    dr edward thalheimer&#039;s photo

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer, Founder at The Tutoring Center

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer is a Long Beach-based entrepreneur and leader in education. In 1997, he founded The Tutoring Center with the mission of enhancing children's academic skills through a unique approach that is tailored to each child's personal needs and challenges. When he is not at work, Dr. Thalheimer can be found spending time with his wife and daughter, who happen to share his passion for martial arts and jiu-jitsu. Given Dr. Thalheimer's own interest in the styles — and the fact he met his wife through his first studio in South Central Los Angeles — the family always knew that martial arts and jiu-jitsu would play major roles in their lives. If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Edward Thalheimer and his interests, be sure to visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

