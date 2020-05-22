What “Normal” Do You Want To Get Back To?

It seems that lately all that everyone is talking about is getting back to “normal.” When can we go back to “normal?” What is the new “normal?” what will your new “normal” be.

If your old “normal” was an unhappy, unsatisfied life, will you be happy with going back to that “normal?” I should hope not. If this time in isolation taught us anything, it should have taught us that life is short, unexpected, beautiful, surprising, sad, heartwarming, tragic, etc. This is a time for self-reflection, for trying to figure out what you want your future to hold for you.

I will be the first to admit that this is not easy. Quarantine has been filled with highs and lows. The beginning of quarantine was not so bad, you can exercise online, work from home, a lot of facetime, zoom, etc. Knowing that the whole world is on lockdown with you, so that there is no fear of missing out. You may have had a whole bunch of goals for yourself, and in the beginning perhaps you were working towards those goals, be it a healthier lifestyle, starting that book, writing a blog, transforming, online dating, etc.

Then came the middle of quarantine, and you were sad, isolated, missed physical interaction, hugs, seeing friends, seeing people in person, loss of hope, maybe you stopped working out every single day, maybe your motivation was beginning to wane, maybe you started feeling sorry for yourself and the world around you.

Then came the second middle of quarantine and you start to pick yourself up, your positivity returns, you have goals in your head, maybe you haven’t put them into action but they are forming, ready to sprout. The main idea is that everyone has days and weeks of ups and downs, days of great motivation and days of low motivation. The important objective is that you are not in a competition with anyone but yourself. Don’t sit there feeling sorry for yourself and think that things will work out the way you want. The only way that something works out is if you take the initiative steps to set your dreams and goals in motion. Whether your goal involves your family, your work, your physical appearance. This is all within your control, and when you change your mindset, you will change your life. Don’t make excuses and keep talking to yourself with positive affirmations, because if you don’t believe in yourself, then no one else will.

Quarantine is still here, the unknown future will stay with us for a while, you can’t control that. Stay focused on the things that you can control, yourself, your mind, your actions to a better, healthier, happier you.