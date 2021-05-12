Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Nobody Tells You About Being an Entrepreneur

Becoming an entrepreneur is the goal of plenty of individuals who want to work in the business industry. People often think about all of the perks that come with being an entrepreneur and not so much the nitty-gritty. You get to be your own boss and work on your own time, hire the best workers for you and be the head of the entire business. For many people being in control of everything is a dream come true but it’s important to recognize that there will always be challenges along the way. Let’s take a look at some things that nobody tells you about being an entrepreneur.

Highs and Lows

There will be times when you feel happy and find yourself in the highest moments of your life but there will also be days that are the lowest of them all. Being an entrepreneur can be compared to riding a roller coaster. As the leader of your business, you will have to face challenges with confidence and strength no matter when they are thrown at you. The key to being a successful entrepreneur is taking these highs and lows and learning from them.

In Order to Grow, you Must Network

In order to be successful in your business, you must network as much as possible. Networking may seem like you’re just wasting your time putting yourself out there but it’s the best way to expand your connections. All entrepreneurs should want to boost their status and get seen by people in the same field as them. Networking is also a great way to bring in new customers and get more expose. Overall, all of the factors that come from networking will help you achieve your goals and growth within your business.

Free Time

As an entrepreneur, your business is yours so you are in control of when you work. It’s normal to have a busy schedule and find yourself working at times on the weekends but your main focus should be creating a balance. Keep your weekends free and work hard to wrap up all of your work during the week. The last thing you want as an entrepreneur is to be burned out and not finding time for yourself. 

    Opeyemi Odeyale, Co-Founder, CFO, COO at Ping Express

    Opeyemi Odeyale has a background in finance and business, leading him to begin his business, Ping Express. After digging into current fintech options, Opeyemi realized that there were no perfect options for international money transfers. Other options took too much time, were too expensive, or provided poor exchange rates. Opeyemi put his mind to work and created Ping Express, a solution that fixes all of these problems. Now, Opeyemi runs Ping Express as their CFO and COO, working to expand the business to new territories around the world. Opeyemi hopes to make money transfers easier for people, no matter where they live or what access they have to other financial technology.

