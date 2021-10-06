Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

What Movies Can Teach Us About Sports Leadership

Do you love sports movies? In his new blog post, Jeffrey Althoff explains the different styles of leadership that you can use when watching sports movies.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Movies are a great way to unwind and take your mind off of everyday life. However, they can also be an excellent tool for learning experiences that can be applied in places where you lead. For example, you can learn a lot about leadership and success from many different movies. There are all different types of leadership that can be used in instances of coaching, and you can see it visually reflected amongst various films. Below, we will look at some of the lessons movies have taught us about leadership, as featured in an article on Cranfield School of Management.

Remember the Titans

This movie shows us how important and influential it is to lead by example. This movie is based on the true story of an African-American football coach who was appointed during the first season of a racially integrated team. During one of the heart-gripping scenes, the captain tells the team member that he has a poor attitude. The team member’s response was: “Attitude reflects leadership, Captain.” The truth is that leadership is hard, and it can be frustrating when things are not going as planned or you feel that your team is not responding to you the way you would like them to. However, for a team to run efficiently, you must avoid taking frustrations out on the team. Attitudes are contagious, and if you inspire change through a positive attitude, your team will follow suit.

Miracle on Ice

Following the United States Olympic Hockey team, this Disney movie is an excellent example that you can’t just give up when the going gets tough. This movie starts from the inception of the 1980s American Ice Hockey team, and it takes you through the extraordinary wins and losses of the team up to the finals in Lake Placid. The team had only four players with any experience in professional (minor league) hockey at all, so it really goes to show that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. As a person in a position of leadership, take away what US Coach Herb Brooks did. There’s something to be said for never giving up.

Rocky Balboa

This film’s most important message is to deal with adversity as well as you do triumph. You should take the good with the bad and keep moving forward no matter what attempts to stand in your way. Rocky Balboa showed us this during his fights in his personal life and in the ring. You will be knocked down over and over again, but you have to stand back up and try again each time. 

    Jeffrey Althoff pfp

    Jeffrey Althoff Hunting, Entrepreneur at Independant

    Jeffrey Althoff has been hunting for a new career, and has recently found entrepreneurial opportunities that have given him an exciting option for business in the future. His work thus far has been largely in the corporate world, and he has 10 years of experience in the field. But his accounting and financial interests are more strongly identified in the stock and trading industry, which he has found personal success in. His understanding of the markets has developed from an early obsession with investments, and today he has a solid portfolio that he wants to transition into more stable investments. Beyond money, he spends much of his time on the baseball diamond, which he has spent much of his life on and around.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Armin Nasseri: 5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Leadership in Film

    by Jaime Carvallo
    Community//

    Mike Williams of Kenyon Grills: “Put in the time”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.