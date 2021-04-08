What Matters to You

If you are a parent or grandparent. If you are a teacher or you have employees or clients. It seems like everyone goes before you and you are hanging behind the tail of a big bus.

We all sometimes feel like the last kid on the block. Everybody goes before us and when it is time to take care of ourselves we feel we don’t have the energy anymore. Does it sound familiar to you? It happened to me!

Not anymore though. One of the most valuable things I learned is the fact that life will happen all the time, bad things, good things, normal things, boring things, life will keep happening always. What matters the most is how you react towards those things and what you do with the hand that has been dealt to you.

If you want to live a more fulfilling life, a healthy and long life, you want to stop yourself before you complain when something challenging happens to you.

I used to complain about all sorts of things that happened to me. Today, I am grateful for those things that have made me the person I am today, a happy one!

Problems come, illness comes, this pandemic comes…there is nothing we can do when these issues sneak into our lives.

The one thing we can do is to see there is a learning opportunity for us in every hiccup in life. It only matters what you do with it and remember –

You can do, be and have anything you want in life.

Why not be happy today, just today!!