Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Matters to You

If you are a parent or grandparent. If you are a teacher or you have employees or clients. It seems like everyone goes before you and you are hanging behind the tail of a big bus. We all sometimes feel like the last kid on the block. Everybody goes before us and when it is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you are a parent or grandparent. If you are a teacher or you have employees or clients. It seems like everyone goes before you and you are hanging behind the tail of a big bus.

We all sometimes feel like the last kid on the block. Everybody goes before us and when it is time to take care of ourselves we feel we don’t have the energy anymore. Does it sound familiar to you? It happened to me!

Not anymore though. One of the most valuable things I learned is the fact that life will happen all the time, bad things, good things, normal things, boring things, life will keep happening always.  What matters the most is how you react towards those things and what you do with the hand that has been dealt to you.

If you want to live a more fulfilling life, a healthy and long life, you want to stop yourself before you complain when something challenging happens to you.

I used to complain about all sorts of things that happened to me. Today, I am grateful for those things that have made me the person I am today, a happy one!

Problems come, illness comes, this pandemic comes…there is nothing we can do when these issues sneak into our lives.

The one thing we can do is to see there is a learning opportunity for us in every hiccup in life. It only matters what you do with it and remember –

You can do, be and have anything you want in life.

Why not be happy today, just today!!

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    You Always Have A Choice

    by Melissa Kiss
    Wisdom//

    Why is complaining and gossiping about others harmful for you?

    by Sylvia Salow
    Community//

    How To Navigate Your Emotions Through Uncertain Times

    by Jenessa MacKenzie

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.