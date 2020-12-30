Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What Matters to the Mind to and to the Soul?

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I can’t say enough about this book. I purchased two versions – Audible and Kindle. I wanted the option to link to the bonus materials but I wanted to experience a quick read first.

I was amazed at how simple the author made the science/physics for a layperson. I almost wish the presentation was made to me earlier in life — explaining some things that mystified me for decades. Now that I have thoroughly devoured the Audible version, I am going back to my Kindle to savor the videos, podcasts, and references that are there to enhance the reading experience.

I read a lot — this book gave me joy. from the inside out. Kudos to the author… and thank you!

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Divine Justice: Majesty in the Margins

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Two New Books to Listen to:

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
    Community//

    How to lead: Lessons on Listening & Learning

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.