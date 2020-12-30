What Matters to the Mind to and to the Soul?

I can’t say enough about this book. I purchased two versions – Audible and Kindle. I wanted the option to link to the bonus materials but I wanted to experience a quick read first.

I was amazed at how simple the author made the science/physics for a layperson. I almost wish the presentation was made to me earlier in life — explaining some things that mystified me for decades. Now that I have thoroughly devoured the Audible version, I am going back to my Kindle to savor the videos, podcasts, and references that are there to enhance the reading experience.

I read a lot — this book gave me joy. from the inside out. Kudos to the author… and thank you!