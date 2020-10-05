What makes you smile during difficult times?

2020 has not been an easy year for many but, even in difficult times, we all have been finding reasons to be cheerful throughout the day.

And these reasons are more than just making an effort to look nice.

Over the years, several studies have shown that smiling releases happy hormones, endorphins and serotonin, which actively contribute to making us feel good. Besides, natural chemicals elevating your mood will also relax your body and reduce physical pain. Double win and double reason to smile.

As we start a new month, I went around and asked professionals, content creators and entrepreneurs from different parts of the world: What made you smile recently?

The morning sunshine through the leaves

“There is a forest close to my home where I have been walking early

in the morning. Watching the morning sunshine through the leaves and the

stillness of everything makes me smile.”



Alicia Harper – Content creator at www.ProbioticReviewGirl.com

Silly things make me smile

“With my family at home all day every day over the past six months, I’ve

found the greatest joy in catching my husband pulling out all unimaginable

tricks to try to keep our two young sons happy and entertained. He’s been

sillier than ever, and I’ve loved watching that side of him emerge.”

Denise Walsh – Author and founder of personal development

program Dream Life™

The unconditional love of my pet



“Whatever kind of day I have, without fail, when I walk in the front door,

my dog greets me as if I hung the moon. He loves me without reservation,

showering me with affection and kisses. I can do no wrong with this guy,

my fur baby. He never fails to lift my spirits.”



Maria Leonard Olsen – Attorney and Talk Show Host at WPFW FM 89.3

A song from my past

“I must admit, I tend to smile easily and often. So, choosing just one thing that gets me grinning is a little challenging. However, when a song comes on that I haven’t heard in many years and I once loved, I smile. I smile and sing along and revisit memories. Music easily influences me, and music that encourages a celebration of my many memories is a powerful reminder to be purposeful while making more memories!”

Tsara Shelton – Writer

My colourful workspace

“I believe my colourful and organized office gives me a peaceful little

corner to carry on meaningful work and stay upbeat, even when the world feels like total chaos. My wish is for everyone to create a peaceful place to retreat to at home. Places matter, and your home should make you smile.”



Darla DeMorrow – Author and founder at https://HeartWorkOrg.com



Small acts of kindness make me smile

“I perform small acts of kindness throughout the day to keep a smile on my

face – and to put one on others’ face. This also helps remind me that humanity does still exist! Holding a door open for someone, complimenting an outfit, paying for coffee for the person behind you in line… Happiness is a choice.”

Cynthia Smoot – Publicist at Gangway Advertising

Finding hope amidst the chaos

“When I was browsing some posts on social media, I stumbled upon a thread featuring how the earth and our nature are slowly restoring during the pandemic. This made me smile. I realized that there is always

something to be thankful for amidst the chaos. We just need to appreciate

every little thing and focus on positivity.”

Chris Norris – Managing Editor at SleepStandards.com

Smiling can be infectious

“My brother and I were driving into my old neighbourhood where 110 of us

lost our homes in the 2018 Woolsey fire. Our community is building it back and we met a very sweet little girl with an infectious smile who melted our hearts. What made this extra special is that my brother suffers from a brain injury and is recovering. I was so happy to see his whole face light up.”



Rhonda Rees – Author and PR expert at www.rhondareespr.com