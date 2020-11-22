It’s easy to say life is complicated, that real pleasure is hard to find, that humans are demanding or never satisfied. Although in reality, we are much simpler creatures, and happiness is a part of our daily life that is attainable in small doses.

For me, happiness is as simple as switching on the fairy lights in my bedroom, sitting there with my cinnamon tea and my favorite book for an hour, enjoying my own company.

This effortless boost of joy made me wonder what makes us happy? Here is the list of answers I got from my family and friends

Finding a new song that I could like and listen to in my spare time that I can enjoy for some time.

Happiness is getting the job I applied for.

I have been watching a movie with my little brother, he is very social and funny. It was a joyful moment.

I found this song on my radio. I was listening to it for a while, and I loved it when I heard it from the speakers.

My son took his last test for his driver’s license. I was very happy for him as he has been working hard.

Today my boyfriend came home from work, and we had a very nice time together.

Easter is always the happiest day of my life. We all go out to dinner and have a good time together.

A great teacher, a great friend, and a wonderful childhood friend were all here to help me with my career.

I made a new chicken recipe. That is what I call happiness.

Happiness is getting together with my girlfriend’s group of friends and colleagues to celebrate our graduation.

An event that made me happy was the start of the new season for a game of thrones.

Last week I visited the grand canyon national park on my way to a friend’s birthday party, and it made me very happy. The weather was beautiful, and I was still in awe of the beauty of the place.

I found a way to get to the hospital faster without running into traffic.

I got a letter from an old friend that I had been waiting for for quite some time.

I was very happy to find out that my son is pregnant.

I was able to find some time to take my daughter to the park.

I received a gift with my email.

The moment I heard that I was pregnant with my second child made me feel happy.

The weather is perfect, just warm and serene.

My favorite hockey team got first place in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

I was thrilled when I found out that I was getting a bonus at work.

We found a wise baby sitter.

I went to a nice bar with friends.

I ate a big meal with a big bag of chips with fresh eggs.

As you see here, happiness isn’t overrated, it’s what makes us smile even for a moment and it is easy to accomplish, once we know how to identify it. It doesn’t have to be a big event, as Benjamin Franklin said, happiness is more in conveniences of pleasure that occur every day than in great pieces of good fortune that happen but seldom. So, one must look into daily activities of life to gain pleasure rather than waiting for a miracle, because as you know happiness isn’t difficult to attain it’s just a choice you make.