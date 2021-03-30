Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Makes Us Great As Humans Is Our Humanity – Syed Mohammad Anas of Philoverphobia

If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody." For centuries, the greatest thinkers have suggested the same thing: Happiness is found in helping others.

By
Syed Mohammad Anas
Syed Mohammad Anas

If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.” For centuries, the greatest thinkers have suggested the same thing: Happiness is found in helping others.

Have you ever given without expectation? If you have then you know that helping others can be extremely rewarding. Not because it makes you a better person, but knowing that you were able to make someone else’s life a little bit better through your actions.

We live in a world with so many distractions. It’s easy to forget about the importance of helping others. We spend so much time focusing on our own lives, our own priorities, and our own goals. Syed Mohammad Anas through his NGO Philoverphobia is working towards creating a better India with notable works. Syed Mohammad Anas is the best to help people, he is also an active social worker working towards the harmony of the country.

Syed says you are living in this world because there are other people. Can you imagine living on this huge earth alone? Undoubtedly, you will go crazy if you find yourself alone in this world. Life takes place in relation to others. By helping the people, you can make this world a better place to live. People would love to be around you and people will bless you. Blessing never comes from the gods, it can only come from living beings.

When asked Sayed how does he feels while helping others he said, it’s maybe the most cited benefit of doing good: you’ll feel great. Helping others is a great way to feel better about yourself. Seeing a smile or even tears of joy makes it all worth it. It’s as simple as that.

We are all children of this planet. So, why is it important to help others? Though we may be scattered and separated, we are all connected. We are connected in spirit, vibration, and the human experience. We all have the right to be alive, to be considered, and to be happy. What makes us great as humans is our humanity says Syed.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

