What Makes Him To Unlock- Light, Camera and Action

He made his directorial debut with the short film, named as Jaska The Killer in 2013. Thereafter, he has continued directing music videos and commercials. He was influenced by directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, Spike Lee, David O. Russell, David Fincher and Stanley Kubrick among others. ​Darwin Reina is a filmmaker based in Sweden by with his heart from Spain and Colombia, he has been working on many film productions in the USA and Spain, now he is going totally independent creating context as horror and drama and also a lot of social things such as Domestic Violence and Cancer. He is been inspired to create those stories because he is been close to those cases of domestic violence when he was a little boy.

Darwin Reina at Cyprus International Film Festival – Golden Aphrodite CYIFF. Photo by Deividas Bledis

Darwin is Film Festival Director at the (L’HIFF) L’Hospitalet de Llobregat International Film Festival, Spain. Film making is a great way to express feelings, what good framing for you it might be a bad framing for the other filmmaker so film-making is very singular and he really believe that individual have to go with guts and do the film as they think it pleased, there are lot filmmakers out there or critics that always want unique ideas to do film. He also try to be away from there or deal with them not in a personal level. “I think film-making is running of story only that we have all the gear and software to do great things but if there is not story its hard to make films and that what happened now in allover the world we just seem the same story all over the place just camouflage. Indeed, the stories we are lucking in film-making right now”, Darwin said.

Darwin Reina, Sonia Maceda and Toni Rovira at the premiere of film Don’t forget to Breathe Barcelona – Spain at the tv studio of 25TV Late Show Night Toni Rovira y Tu. Photo by Lee Bailes

As human being we are responsible for everything happen in the world so anything happen its our responsibility to fix, yes that’s the key for the coming years to leave a better place for the next but it has been always a responsibility of our parents and loved ones, so yes, best is to be always legit and a good human being and that basically always start from the home our parents.

Director Darwin Reina with Vivica A. Fox at the WideScreen Film & Music Video Festival Las Vegas Nevada. Photo Credit: Peter Urbanski

On being asked ‘What would he like to communicate to youth’? he adds, “Be unique and be yourself, don’t get confused with all those Hollywood productions which they have the money for that, try to do your film they way you can and learn but doing it, there is not magic thing or person to follow, you have to have the guts to say I love my work whether other like it or not! Just do it and enjoy it after it, there is not perfect film.”