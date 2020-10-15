What Makes Entrepreneurs Different Than Others? Manpreet Singh

Entrepreneurs are known for believing in themselves when no one else does

“In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take.” What if this quote was a reality for you and after spending some golden years of your life you realize may be you didn’t go the way you wanted to? May be some early help in your life or career might have made a difference today. Entrepreneurs are a rare breed.

Manpreet Singh, the Co-Founder of Innokrats who always dreamt of doing something great and thinking something out of the box. When Manpreet was in his 3rd standard, he was intrigued by the fact that how some people perpetually take orders from their bosses and carry out their work to earn money, so at the tender age of 8, Manpreet decided to become his own boss but faced a problem in achieving primarily because of his age.

Manpreet says becoming a successful entrepreneur and achieving a millionaire’s status isn’t easy. It takes a heterogeneous mix of self-discipline, determination, competitiveness, and tolerance to start a business and see it through success. Taking risks and pursuing passions is something that people are always encouraged to do. Being successful and succeeding in entrepreneurship as a newbie depends on the risks and attempts that you are going to make.

Passion is what it’s all about.

Real entrepreneurs are passionate, but they are not dreamers. Their thoughts and drives jump out in conversations and actions continually. Whatever the world thinks about what they do matters very little to them. They remain focused on the goal at hand regardless of what people think. They drive ahead not because people approve but because they are driven by a burning desire from within.

Entrepreneurs know how to find the right partners.

They don’t set out to be leaders, but people often follow them. While they may become leaders due to their singular focus, they know how to partner with others who have the skills to help them to pursue their passions. Most true entrepreneurs aren’t great at running the day-to-day aspects of a company, so they trust the operations to one or more team members, allowing them to continue to focus on creating and casting vision.

They are not always easy to work with. Because they bring such a great degree of passion and focus, they often don’t wait around for results.

Everything requires effort

Entrepreneurship is multifaceted and constantly demanding, and there’s no shortage of pitfalls that could disrupt or destroy your business. Successful entrepreneurs are aware of this, and they’re aware that everything — from product development, sales and marketing — requires significant effort to achieve success. Instead of looking for shortcuts, they’re pouring effort into their business at every opportunity, and when they reach one goal, they’re already busy planning another.

They Admit What They Don’t Know

A common misconception about successful entrepreneurs is that they’re often arrogant and believe they know everything.

You’re likely to find that most genuinely successful, self-made entrepreneurs are not anywhere near arrogant, however. It’s the vocal minority that gets all the attention. Most successful entrepreneurs are the first to admit that they do not know it all.

Being hardworking

Those who are willing to put in the most work are usually the ones who reap the greatest rewards. Entrepreneurs are not afraid to wear more than one hat, work through the weekend, or sacrifice for the success of their business. Nobody is responsible for your success besides you.

Manpreet shows a great example that is you want to achieve anything; you have to be ready to pay the price, which is usually hard work. Mark Neilson also shows that success isn’t determined by the amount of money you make but by the number of people you help. He feels successful when he helps others succeed.

He is also not afraid of taking chances. He takes every opportunity that comes around, even the ones that he isn’t sure will pay off. Through this, he has been able to help many people. This is because those opportunities are always about providing for someone else’s needs.