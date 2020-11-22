Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What Makes An Entrepreneur Different Than Others? – Harsh Joshi

Harsh Joshi
Harsh Joshi is the director of the very successful Ernstaa Technologies which provides useful services like app development, web development, creative work and more.

Harsh says one of the main things to remember about creating a startup is that there is an enormous chance for failure. When you think about this, it’s easy to wonder why anyone in their right mind would choose this path, since it is much easier to merely work for an already established corporation and earn a respectable salary. That’s why it’s important to realize that those who choose to be entrepreneurs do not think like everyone else. Entrepreneurs are observant. And, when they notice problems, they don’t shy away or pass the buck: they latch on.

You don’t stay up late every night, wake up early every morning, juggle school, work, social lives and sleep, sacrifice late assignments and meetups for something you don’t really care about. Entrepreneurs give up more than just their time — they often put their whole hearts into their work, because they love it said Harsh.

Competition should never scare an entrepreneur. In fact, competition is what a successful entrepreneur thrives on

Joshi says true entrepreneurs are artists who are driven by their passions. Whether the entrepreneur is a hunter who wants to build a new kind of rifle or a lawyer who has found a better way to create simple wills, this individual has a vision of creating something new that humanity needs. This person is driven to make something that will benefit all of mankind and also satisfy the creative longing expressed within their souls.

You might then ask, “Well, why doesn’t this person just find a hobby?” This is a valid question because, for many people, a hobby provides an excellent expression for their artistic passion. However, for those unique individuals who have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, a mere hobby is usually not enough. Only by immersing themselves completely into a project that requires their full attention can most of these individuals find true contentment and purpose.

Setbacks, obstacles and challenges are painfully common elements of entrepreneurship. Most people react to these hurdles with stress and pessimism, with an attitude that obstacles are negative experiences that only hinder progress. As an entrepreneur, you encounter so many challenges you simply can’t afford to react this way. Instead, successful entrepreneurs view challenges as opportunities. Each challenge or setback reveals a key opportunity to grow.

Real entrepreneurs are passionate, but they are not dreamers. Their thoughts and drives jump out in conversations and actions continually. Whatever the world thinks about what they do matters very little to them. They remain focused on the goal at hand regardless of what people think. They drive ahead not because people approve but because they are driven by a burning desire from within.

The world’s most successful entrepreneurs aren’t the ones who impulsively quit their jobs to chase a get-rich-quick idea. They are the ones with an entrepreneurial mindset — a set of perspectives and values that allow them to achieve greatness.

A successful entrepreneur always has a strong sense of self-confidence and a healthy opinion of their skills and abilities. Their personality is assertive and strong. They are always focused and do not really dilly dally with the issues at hand. This is what makes them different from the rest quoted harsh.

